650 Group Launches Data Center Ethernet Switching Report Focused Exclusively on the Cloud Market

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report issued by 650 Group, there are unique differences between Ethernet Switches deployed into Clouds and Enterprise data centers. About 15 years ago, the Ethernet Switch market began fundamentally changing when vendors began to engineer purpose-built switches for the data center and the campus markets instead of using just one platform for both markets. For Cisco, this was the creation of the Nexus product family, Juniper the QFX. In addition, both Arista and white box companies entered the market at this time, leveraging Broadcom merchant silicon.



Today, our new Data Center Ethernet Switching report reflects the fact that the switch market has further split into two unique areas, Cloud and Enterprise. In addition, the new report demonstrates the idea that the needs of the Cloud and Hyperscalers are very different than that of Enterprise buyers.

"Today, there is demand for different kinds of Data Center Ethernet Switches – one set for Enterprises and another for the Cloud. Cloud Hyperscalers average one million ports per quarter, and their demand for cutting-edge speeds are only increasing. As these two product sets have diverged, generally, with a few exceptions, vendors have specialized in either one or the other market. For instance, the Enterprise market is focused on 25 Gbps and 100 Gbps speeds, while the Cloud market has moved to 400 Gbps and beyond," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group.

"Cloud vendors now use specialized switch semiconductors unique to the Cloud segment. That is why we are seeing such a large push towards 51.2 Tbps ASICs. Switches built for the cloud now have unique specifications compared to those built for the Enterprise, and the market share that vendors have in each market differs between enterprise and cloud. There is very little in common between market share in each segment these days. We are excited to expand our research to create a new report focused on this exciting, multi-billion part of the Ethernet Switch market."

650 Group’s Quarterly Ethernet Switch – Data Center – Cloud report includes segmentation on a regional and worldwide basis and provides market data for the China and non-China markets. The report contains the difference in market shares in China and its three leading vendors: H3C, Huawei, and Ruijie. The report also focuses on the non-China market and its four prominent vendors: Arista, Cisco, Dell, and Juniper. In addition, a variety of White box vendors, such as Accton, Celestica, and Inventrec drive a significant number of ports each quarter.

The Ethernet Switch – Data Center – Cloud Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the enterprise portion of the data center switching market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation and the following port speeds: 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, 1.6 Tbps, 3.2 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or visit http://www.650Group.com.

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

