Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal Hosts Grand Opening Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser in Wahiawa, Hawaii

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal, an up-and-coming tattoo removal provider in Wahiawa, Hawaii, is hosting its grand opening on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal is located inside Rising Tide Tattoo, a local tattoo studio on the island of Oahu renowned amongst locals, and hopes to remove unwanted ink and fade existing tattoos for better cover-up art.

“I am so excited to bring this service to Wahiawa and serve the local tattoo community,” said Angel Sato, owner. “Tattoos are a huge part of the culture here. My mission with laser tattoo removal is to ensure that people wearing the tattoos are happy in their skin. Like how people change, a tattoo’s meaning may also change over time. Laser tattoo removal helps remove tattoos that people don’t feel connected to anymore. It helps fade and modify existing tattoos to either make them better or cover them up with a piece that is more representative of who the person is today versus who they were when they first got their tattoo.”

Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Duality laser to perform safe, fast, and effective laser tattoo removal treatments. The Duality is an industry-leading Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that produces 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths to safely treat all skin types, including darker skin types IV through VI. The Duality combines ultra-quick pulse duration plus high pulse energy to produce exceptional peak power for better ink shattering and faster ink clearance.

To celebrate its grand opening, Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal is offering 15% off laser tattoo removal treatments and packages on Friday, September 2nd. Rising Tide Tattoo also offers a variety of specials every first Friday of the month, including black and grey tattoos for $50 and color tattoos for $100.

“We are so excited to partner with Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal and bring the Duality to Wahiawa and the island of Oahu,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Business Development Manager. “Angel and her team are determined to help locals in their community remove unwanted tattoos and transform existing art.”

About Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal

Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal is a leading laser tattoo removal provider in Wahiawa, Hawaii. Located on the island of Oahu, Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal uses state-of-the-art laser technology to erase, modify, and transform unwanted tattoos and make room for new artwork. The rising tattoo removal practice is located inside of Rising Tide Tattoo and works closely with their talented tattoo artists to fade tattoos before a cover-up.

To book a free consultation or learn more, visit https://faded808lasertattooremoval.com/, call (808) 421-9200, and follow Faded 808 on Instagram and Facebook. Faded 808 Laser Tattoo Removal is located at 177 S Kamehameha Hwy Wahiawa, HI 96786.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.