The Changing Face of the Medical Equipment Rental Market: North America Has Shown a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

New York, United States, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical equipment is one of the fundamental and necessary tools for patient care and clinical satisfaction in healthcare applications. Rapid technological advancements are making it increasingly difficult for medical professionals and hospitals to keep up with the latest equipment. Many healthcare facilities are struggling financially and are limited by their budgets. Therefore, renting medical equipment can result in reduced monetary expenditures and the acquisition of the most recent medical technology, leading to improved patient care.
Easy Medical Equipment on-Demand Rentals and Increasing Rentals of Therapeutic Devices Drives the Global Market
Companies are investing in the development of long-lasting medical equipment. A tremendous wave of innovation is being driven by connected medical devices that enable patients and healthcare professionals to track progress. A smart wearable called Glutaric offers non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therapeutic devices are usually divided into two categories: those assisting patients in their daily activities and those assisting medical personnel in transferring therapeutic services. Examples of assistive devices include canes, walkers, hearing aids, visual aids, and other tools that enable patients to perform tasks they would otherwise be unable to do because of a physical limitation or disability. Oxygen delivery systems, catheters, intravenous lines, and physical therapy equipment are therapeutic devices used by medical personnel.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 87.37 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|5.32% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Application, Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Apria Healthcare Group, Inc., Centric Health Corporation., Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc., Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment, US Med-Equip, Inc., Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Walgreen Co., Westside Medical Supply, Inc
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rapid technological advancements
|Key Market Drivers
|On-Demand Rentals of Medical Equipment
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The presence of many service providers and the high demand for technologically advanced goods are accelerating the regional market's expansion. Leasing equipment can alleviate the region's problems with excessive expenditures on acquiring the most modern therapeutic equipment.
Key Highlights
- The global medical equipment rental market size was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on type, the market is divided into durable medical equipment for acute care, long-term care, emergency and trauma care, electronic/digital equipment, storage and transport, and personality mobility devices. The durable medical equipment (DME) segment held the largest market share during the forecast period.
- Based on applications, the market is segmented into personal/homecare, institutional, and hospitals. The hospital market held the largest market share during the forecast period.
- North America dominates the market and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
The major companies in the global medical equipment rental market include
- Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.
- Centric Health Corporation.
- Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc.
- Nunn's Home Medical Equipment
- Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment
- US Med-Equip, Inc.
- Universal Hospital Services, Inc.
- Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.
- Walgreen Co.
- Westside Medical Supply, Inc.
Global Medical Equipment Rental Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Durable Medical Equipment for acute care, long-term care, and emergency & trauma care
- Electronic/Digital Equipment
- Storage and Transport
- Personality Mobility Device
By Application
- Personal/Homecare
- Institutional
- Hospitals
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News
- In March 2022: Med One Group Announced its Affiliation with Southeastern GPO Partners Cooperative, Inc. Med One Group has established as a vendor within Partners Cooperative, Inc. to further provide hospitals in the Southeastern United States with needed medical equipment rental services.
- In April 2022: US Med-Equip provided the highest quality medical equipment and biomedical expertise to more front-line clinicians across California. As a leading provider, on-demand medical equipment for Silicon Valley hospitals expanded to San Jose.
- In May 2022: New technology helped hospitals order life-saving medical equipment on demand. Leading provider of rented medical equipment and services, US Med-Equip, launched GoUSME to support front-line healthcare workers.
News Media
Applications in Corrective Medical and Dental Surgeries to Elicit the Global Lidocaine Market at a Momentous CAGR of 8.45%
Medical Device Testing Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Players During the Forecast Period
