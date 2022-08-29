Daniel Stein Joins the Chlorine Institute Staff as Senior Director of Product Stewardship & Analysis

Arlington, VA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On Monday, August 29, 2022, Frank Reiner, President of The Chlorine Institute (CI), announced that Daniel Stein, a longtime industry contributor, would be joining the CI staff.



Prior to joining CI, Mr. Stein had served as Manager of Rail Fleet Equipment with Olin Corporation. During his 6 years at Olin, in addition to his Fleet Management position, he previously held a position focused on process improvement. Prior to joining Olin, Mr. Stein held process improvement and environmental compliance positions with The Dow Chemical Company. While at Olin, he had served as a member on CI’s Transportation Team and participated in numerous task groups.

Mr. Reiner stated, “Mr. Stein was selected for this position because of his technical expertise and understanding of the needs of our members. We anticipate he will add greatly to our staff capability to provide member value.” Mr. Stein earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its missions chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org .

