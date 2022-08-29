WSFS Announces Kevin McKeown as Senior Vice President, Director of Healthcare Banking

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced Kevin McKeown as Senior Vice President, Director of Healthcare Banking, reporting to Jim Wechsler, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking. McKeown will lead the new healthcare vertical within WSFS’ Commercial Banking Division.



This group will be focused on providing financial services solutions to senior living and long-term care facilities as well as work to build out the expertise and product offerings to other healthcare-related businesses.

“Establishing a healthcare vertical within the Commercial Banking Division positions us well to serve this growing and vibrant industry sector, and we look forward to Kevin’s contributions as he leads these efforts,” said Wechsler. “Kevin brings nearly 30 years of experience specializing in healthcare financial services to WSFS, and we’re excited for the growth potential as we continue to capitalize on the market opportunity we have in front of us.”

McKeown most recently served as Director of Healthcare Banking at Fulton Bank, where he managed a team of relationship managers dedicated to banking the not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare industries, including hospitals, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities and large physician practices throughout the region. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at Citizens Bank, among other senior positions held in the industry with a focus on healthcare.

“It is an exciting time to join WSFS as the Company has continued to grow substantially over the past few years while still focusing on great service,” said McKeown. “I look forward to building out this team and the services we provide healthcare businesses as we work together to be the ‘go-to’ bank for companies needing products and services delivered with local decision-making, market knowledge, and high service levels.”

McKeown lives in Warrington, Pa., with his wife and two sons. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

