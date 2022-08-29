ZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced that management will participate in Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference held in New York, New York.

Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Heppenstall, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:20 AM EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived version of the webcast of the presentation at: https://investor.zimvie.com/events-presentations/event-calendar.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

