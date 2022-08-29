Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Completed corporate reorganization on August 11, 2022 separating the drug development (“Reunion Neuroscience Inc.” or “Reunion”) and healthcare and wellness (“Field Trip Health & Wellness” or “Field Trip”) divisions into two separate public companies (the “Spinout Transaction”).



Field Trip received listing approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) and commenced trading on August 17, 2022 under new ticker symbol “FTHW”.



Concurrent with the closing of the Spinout Transaction, completed a series of private placement financings for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, led by Oasis Management Company and Reunion, positioning Field Trip to continue to lead this new market.



Field Trip generated revenues of $1.8 million during the quarter ended Jun 30, 2022, an increase of 110% over prior year’s first fiscal quarter.



In May 2022 launched ‘Field Trip at Home Powered by Nue Life’, an innovative wellness platform for personalized, at-home psychedelic care through providing ketamine treatments, an interactive companion app, and virtual aftercare programs as an alternative to in-clinic care.



TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" or “Field Trip”), a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies, reported fiscal first quarter 2023 results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

During the quarter, Field Trip continued to deliver innovative psychedelic-assisted therapies across its 12 operating clinics, achieving increased revenue growth of 110% over the prior year’s first fiscal quarter. Revenue growth was driven by continued operational improvements, enhanced digital marketing, expanded service offerings and increased conversion of new clients.

To date, Field Trip’s focus has been on delivering in-person care through its 12 centres. Over the next twelve months, the Company will expand its focus to offer a blend of both digital and in-clinic experiences, providing a more holistic wellbeing and lifestyle approach to mental health. Through its leading digital psychedelic platform, Field Trip has already created a large, engaged community which provides access to therapies both inside and outside clinical settings. Going forward, Field Trip will leverage the data and learnings from these tools to bring therapies and community support to people at scale.

During the quarter, Field Trip launched its ‘Field Trip at Home™ Powered by Nue Life’ platform, which allows patients to access guided ketamine treatments from the comfort of their home, as an alternative to in-clinic care. Field Trip is now able to provide more convenient and accessible treatment options and will continue to build communities and tools that help to create and sustain lasting wellbeing.

Ronan Levy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip Health & Wellness, stated, “When we launched Field Trip four years ago, our mission was to trailblaze a path for psychedelic medicine and bring these therapies into the mainstream. We are now happy to say we have achieved that objective. As a standalone company, we plan to lead a whole new approach to mental and emotional health and well-being - one that recognizes that depression and anxiety are not just functions of our brains, but also very much a function of how we live our lives.”



Mr. Levy continued, “Going forward, we will build upon our already successful psychedelic-assisted therapy programs at our best-in-class Field Trip Health centers that are generating unparalleled outcomes in depression and anxiety treatments. We are now taking a much more holistic view of mental and emotional health and wellbeing, integrating technology, medicine and community to change how we approach mental health and wellbeing. This multifaceted approach will help people dive into self-discovery and self-awareness, to find their motivations, discover their passions and find the freedom to be happy, connected, free from depression and anxiety and, simply, to be themselves.”

Financial Highlights

Upon closing of the Spinout Transaction, Field Trip held approximately $17.2 million in unrestricted cash.

For the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Clinics business generated patient services revenues of $1.8 million from its twelve clinics, representing an increase of 6% over the prior quarter and 110% over the comparative first fiscal quarter of the prior year. The growth in revenue was driven by the addition of six clinics and an increase in the volume of patient visits.

Net loss for the clinics in the first fiscal quarter 2023 was $8.2 million compared with a $9.1 million loss in the same period of the prior fiscal year. This decrease in the net loss was primarily due to a more favorable foreign exchange rate, partly offset by the increase in operating costs associated with operating 12 clinics during the quarter, compared to six clinics in the comparative quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Operating expenses for the first fiscal quarter were $12 million, compared to $9.6 million for the prior comparable quarter. This increase was primarily due to $3.4 million in non-recurring costs: $2.4 million in Spinout Transaction costs and a $1.0 million impairment write-off of fixed assets arising from the deferral of future clinic openings.

“From an operations perspective, we are delighted to report another sequential quarter of revenue growth, while managing to reduce our recurring expenses by 30%,” said Mujeeb Jafferi, President of Field Trip Health & Wellness. “We have continued to improve operational efficiencies at our health centres, automate several client acquisition processes and increase community engagement through our digital tools.”

Selected Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s unaudited combined carve-out financial statements for the fiscal first quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 in a manner consistent with the Company’s annual audited combined carve-out financial statements. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company’s website at www.fieldtriphealth.com and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 $ $ Revenue 1,824,404 867,400 Operating expenses 11,997,250 9,572,710 Other income (expenses) 1,936,168 (427,924) Net loss (8,236,678) (9,133,235)

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. is a global leader in psychedelic therapies. With health centres across North America and Europe, along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

