U.S. Data Center Construction Market to Reach Around $25 Billion by 2027. Around 2,825 MW Power Capacity will be Added in the Next 5 Year - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, U.S. data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% during 2022-2027. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. The use of cloud computing services and applications will also continue to grow in the US, leading to further development of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers.



In the US, data centres run by cloud service providers store and process data generated around the world. However, the implementation of data localization across other counties has not affected the US market to date and continues to experience strong growth YoY. Also, the market is witnessing a considerable surge in the development of self-built hyperscale data center facilities. For example, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are rapidly expanding their presence in the US with the development of additional data centers.

The increase in data center development has led to a higher procurement of renewable energy. Several data center operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, are strongly committed to investing in renewable energy procurement. For instance, in November 2021, Microsoft signed a renewable energy deal with The AES Corporation to power its Virginia data centers. Facebook signed a 160 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to power its Virginia data centers. Further, AWS signed a 474 MW PPA with TotalEnergies in July 2021.

U.S. Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $25 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $20.13 Billion MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027) 20.07 million Square Feet POWER CAPACITY (2027) 2,825 MW CAGR Around 3.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 MARKET SEGMENTS Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, and Tier Standards GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS US (Western, South-Eastern, Mid-Western, South-Western, and North-Eastern)

Rise in Data Center Expansion Initiatives

Leading data center service providers are investing heavily in new construction and expansions, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of data centers being built in the US. Acquisitions and joint ventures make it possible for new competitors to enter the market, draw in clients, and increase their market share. The US data center market also encourages real estate and investment companies to buy data centers. Such acquisitions are usually followed by expansion initiatives, leading to stronger market growth. Most investments will be focused on the edge data center market, with unexpected demand from current and new clients in data centers.

Increasing Availability of Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

Data center operators are trying to increase the efficiency of their facilities and reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is especially true in the case of hyperscale and colocation operators that are required to handle significant amounts of data and provide superior performance. The type of UPS systems adopted has emerged as a key consideration for these vendors to minimize costs and optimize the performance of their data center facilities. VRLA-based UPS systems have been adopted by most data center operators due to benefits such as a lower CAPEX. However, owing to limitations such as a limited lifespan and higher OPEX of VRLA-based UPS systems, multiple UPS-based innovations have been introduced in the market.

Key Highlights

In 2021, more than 100 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US. Over 90% of data center projects are developed by colocation service providers and hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. The rest are enterprise data centers.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) technologies are rising among data center operators in the US. For instance, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook are developing more efficient software-defined power systems across their data centers in the US.

Increased adoption of renewable energy is witnessed among data center operators. For instance, QTS Realty Trust announced that its data center facility in Richmond, Virginia, was using a mix of solar, wind, and hydroelectricity as renewable energies to power the data center

To attract data center investment, many state and local governments offer investment and sales tax incentives. For instance, North Carolina offers incentives for data center operators that invest a minimum of around $250 million for Internet data centers and $150 to $225 million for enterprise data centers spread over five years.

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Black & Veatch

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED)

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

TRANE (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (Himoinsa)

ZincFive





Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Burns & Mcdonnell

CallisonRTKL

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

Linesight

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

Tindall

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Aligned

American Tower

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConneX

EdgePresence

Element Critical

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

GIGA Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Center

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Vapor IO



New Entrants

AUBix

Cirrus Data Services

DāSTOR

EdgeX Data Centers

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Market Segmentation

Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers



Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction



Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Generators

Power Distribution Units

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Techniques

Liquid-based Cooling Techniques

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM / BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Geography:

THE U.S. Western South-Eastern Mid-Western South-Western North-Eastern



Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

