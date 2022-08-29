Equity Bank reaches agreement to sell branch location in Cordell, Oklahoma to High Plains Bank of Okeene, Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kansas, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bank, a subsidiary of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) (“Equity Bancshares”), announced its entry into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement with High Plains Bank of Okeene, Oklahoma, (“High Plains”) with High Plains acquiring certain assets and assuming deposits of Equity’s bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma. High Plains and Equity anticipate completing the acquisition by December 31, 2022.



“Our focus as a community bank is our customers, and doing what is right for our communities, businesses, and families in our regions,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “This includes working with strong community banks to ensure that local bank locations continue to appeal to and reflect the customers they serve. We believe we’ve found a leadership and customer service team as well as a trusted brand that will continue to serve our customers in Cordell for the long term.”

“We’re eager to welcome customers from Equity Bank’s Cordell location to our High Plains Bank family,” said Dirk Bagenstos, Chairman and CEO of High Plains. “High Plains is similar to Equity in that we prioritize local decision making and products and services specifically for our customers. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to further grow our banking organization and look forward to welcoming our new customers in Cordell and Washita County.”

Equity Bank is located in Cordell at 110 E. First Street. Equity entered Oklahoma in 2017 with the Company’s acquisitions of the holding companies of Eastman National Bank in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Patriot National Bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Equity added an additional market in Guymon, Oklahoma in 2018 with its purchase of City National Bank and Trust, and followed that merger with a branch purchase and assumption agreement with MidFirstBank, acquiring its Cordell location and an additional Guymon location. After completion of the Cordell transaction, Equity will operate eight bank locations in its Oklahoma footprint.

Equity’s Cordell location has approximately $20 million in deposits. Following completion of the agreement, Equity and High Plains will work together with local team members, customers, and the community to ensure a seamless transition for customers. After closing of the agreement, High Plains’ Cordell market will include approximately $35 million in deposits, ranking No. 5 in Washita County, Oklahoma, according to FDIC Market Share data from S&P Global. The purchase and assumption of the Cordell location is subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. As of June 30, 2022, Equity Bancshares reported $5.0 billion in consolidated total assets, deposits of $4.3 billion and loans of $3.2 billion in its bank network of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Equity provides an enhanced banking experience for customers through a suite of sophisticated banking products and services tailored to their needs, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity Bancshares’ common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.”

About High Plains Bank

High Plains Bank is a subsidiary of First Keyes Bancshares, Inc. of Keyes, Oklahoma, and principally does business through its network of five branch facilities in Alva, Boise City, Cordell, Keyes and Okene, Oklahoma. As of June 30, 2022, High Plains had $160 million in consolidated total assets.

