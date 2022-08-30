Metal Cutting Tools Market to Reach USD 105.46 Billion by 2029 | Great Demand for CNC Lathe Machines to Assist Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal cutting tools market size was valued at USD 73.29 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 75.97 billion in 2022 to USD 105.46 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Metal Cutting Tools Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan)

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd. (U.S.)

Trumpf (Germany)

Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd (Japan)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

Okuma Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai WIA (South Korea)

FANUC America Corporation (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Makino (Japan)

COVID-19 Impacts:

Halt on Production Industries to Limit Market Growth Due to COVID-19

The influence of the coronavirus outbreak on the market has been comparatively less in the eastern nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan while the western part of the globe experienced drastic effects. In the interim, the prime influence principally lies owing to the disturbance of manufacturing activities worldwide. The massiveness of these commotions surges as the number of cases increase at an international level.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 105.46 billion Base Year 2021 Metal Cutting Tools Market Size in 2021 USD 73.29 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth Drivers Great Demand for CNC Lathe Machines to Assist Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth Asia Pacific to Maintain Domination Backed by Surging Demand from Various Industries Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth Surging Implementation of Industry 4.0 to Escalate Market Progression

Segments:



Great Demand for CNC Lathe Machines to Assist Metal Cutting Tools Market Growth

Based on product, the global market is segmented into machining centers, lathe machines, boring machines, grinding machines, milling machines, and others.

The lathe machines segment is predicted to be the rapid-developing product due to the demand for metal cutting tools.

Automotive to Maintain Dominance throughout the Segment in the Market

Based on application, the market is broken down into automotive, general machinery, precision engineering, transport machinery, and others.

The automotive segment is at the forefront of applications in regards of market revenue generation over the recent past.

Based on region, the scope of the study is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further divided into countries.

Report Coverage:

The report on metal cutting tools presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:



Surging Implementation of Industry 4.0 to Escalate Market Progression

The demand for automation in factories is growing the utilization of smart manufacturing technologies for production procedures and product expansion. This is accredited to the advantages such as enhanced efficiency, product superiority, and easiness in dealing with labor scarcities. The production and machinery functions will observe a paradigm alteration from conventional processes toward intelligent, connected as well as streamlined machine systems. Through Industry 4.0 solutions, producers are able to profit in operational savings, proficient energy utilization, refined and automatic virtual metrology, and elevated human-machine interfaces.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Maintain Domination Backed by Surging Demand from Various Industries

Asia Pacific holds the major metal cutting tools market share and is projected to preserve its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand from industries such as automotive, construction, and food and beverage.

Europe and North America are estimated to display financial growth during the forecast period as a consequence of surging demand for prefabricated metals.

The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to develop owing to the growing investments in the non-oil business. The market in Latin America is predicted to grow owing to the rising demand from the automotive sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players of metal cutting tools adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Detailed Table of Content



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Product (Value) By Application (Value) By Region (Value)



TOC Continued...!!!

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Sandvik Coromant declared the unveiling of CoroDrill 860-PM, which offers a premium performance in drilling functioning and will also offer greater sturdiness to tools enhancing operational life of the tools.

