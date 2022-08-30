Construction contract in Estonia (Rae state gymnasium educational building in Jüri)

English Estonian

On 29 August 2022, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Riigi Kinnisvara AS entered into a contract for the construction of Rae state gymnasium educational building at Aruküla road 22, Jüri.

The contract covers construction of a new three-storey educational building, which includes a covered bicycle park.

The contract value is approximately EUR 14.3 million, plus value added tax. The scheduled completion time of the works is early 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Veljo Viitman, member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

Attachment