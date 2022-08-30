Proactive news headlines including Archer Materials, Dundas Minerals, DomaCom Australia and Kingfisher Mining

Sydney, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has enjoyed a rise in share prices after achieving a long-term targeted goal of sub-10 nanometre (nm) feature size fabrication for its biochip device components. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has appointed Topdrive Drillers Australia to conduct drilling programs at the company’s Central target and Matilda South prospect in Western Australia. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) achieved many milestones during the 2022 financial year as the company continued to create innovative product offerings using its unique fractional investing platform. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has surged to a new high after uncovering a weighty rare earth element (REE) sample amid an extensive fieldwork campaign over its Gascoyne Mineral Field projects in WA. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has acted quickly to get boots on the ground as it assesses the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project acquisition target in Malawi. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has the drill bit spinning at Korbel Valley’s Cathedral gold prospect in Alaska. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) continues to expand the zinc-lead footprint at Tonka-Navajoh Prospect within the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has appointed Mark Hanlon as interim non-executive chair and Patrick O’Connor as executive director and interim CEO following the resignations of former non-executive chair Brett Fletcher and former non-executive director Ian Smith, effective by the end of August. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) continues to deliver high-grade gold from diamond drilling at Turnberry Central Prospect within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, fielding nuggetty visible gold with grades up to 190.85 g/t. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) will be a key investor in a WA-based research institute as it works to enhance the performance of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs). Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has struck more visible copper in the fifth diamond-drilled hole of an ongoing program at Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) of Botswana, confirming that mineralisation continues at depth. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has fielded a record hit from resource drilling at the Brama-Alba discovery within the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in Southern Ecuador. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) is seeing more gold potential at its Fountain Head Project in the Northern Territory thanks to a resource upgrade at the Glencoe deposit. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has finished its reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Wattle Dam Gold Project and completed a high-definition UAV multi-target magnetic survey at the Lefroy Lithium Project, Hilditch Gold Project and recently acquired Kemble Prospect. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has ticked all the right boxes during an engineering run for its PAT-DX1 drug candidate. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has identified coincident nickel and copper anomalies, confirming the potential for nickel sulphide prospectivity at Dukes Prospect within the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has been granted exploration licences 6812 and 6824 from the South Australian Government to form the Gunson Copper Project, just two kilometres from the historical open-pit Mount Gunson Copper Mines. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has passed a major milestone by becoming the newest ASX-listed gold producer after the re-commissioning of the processing plant at Morning Star Underground Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has boosted mineral resources and ore reserves at the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire through a maiden estimate for the underground orebody beneath the existing CMA open pit. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) is encouraged by the signs from a third completed aircore program at Ora Banda South Gold Project in Western Australia to follow up on high-grade gold previously intercepted at the Carnage and Highlander prospects. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has appointed Abby Macnish as interim company secretary following the passing of its long-term company secretary Kevin Hollingsworth, who had been with Paradigm since its original ASX listing. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has delivered a record A$70.3 million profit after tax and reported A$165 million in revenue in spite of a turbulent year for gold stocks. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to enhance the potential value of Big Sky deposit at the Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with new mineralised intervals of greater tenor than those previously drilled at the site, pointing to a possible resource upgrade. Click here

