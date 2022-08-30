Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 26

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 34, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement957,000 76.046.812
22 August 2022 17,000  86,30  1,467,100
23 August 2022 17,000  86,13  1,464,210
24 August 2022 18,000  85,52  1,539,360
25 August 2022 17,000  85,98  1,461,660
26 August 2022 16,000  86,10  1,377,600
Total week 34 85,000   7,309,930
Total accumulated 1,042,000    83,356,742

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.230.629  treasury shares, equal to 1,00 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

