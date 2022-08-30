BrightInsight Names Elisabethann Wright of Cooley to its Digital Health Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today the appointment of Elisabethann Wright, Partner at Cooley, to the BrightInsight Advisory Council. Ms. Wright is the latest to join this group of esteemed industry experts working with the BrightInsight Leadership Team to advance the company’s vision to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.



Ms. Wright joins at an exciting time of growth for the company. BrightInsight introduced its Disease Management Solution at the BIO International Conference in June, and recently added new biopharma customers, including Sanofi, to its client roster that also includes CSL Behring, Roche and Novo Nordisk, among others. Considered by industry to be the de facto digital health platform for biopharma and medtech, BrightInsight and its clients completed seven SaMDs in 2021, with all projects launching in 12 months or less. The company continues to expand its footprint across the globe with team members located in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“We are honored to have Elisabethann Wright join our Advisory Council. Her extensive experience providing legal counsel on EU regulatory matters will be invaluable to our Brightinsight biopharma companies as they scale their digital health solutions,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight.

“I am pleased to join the BrightInsight Advisory Council as the company continues to expand its operations across Europe and globally to support digital health initiatives for their biopharma and medtech clients,” said Elisabethann Wright, partner, Cooley.

Elisabethann Wright is partner at Cooley, specializing in EU law and regulation of pharmaceuticals and medical devices and is regularly sought-after and praised for her knowledge of the legislation, technical competence and commercial acumen. She has been practicing in the life sciences sector for over 35 years in private practice and international institutions. Elisabethann helps clients navigate the process and regulations to place and keep their products on the European Union market through strategic advice, advocacy before institutions and agencies and litigation before EU courts.

About the BrightInsight Advisory Council

The BrightInsight Advisory Council includes some of the world’s most accomplished healthcare, technology and business thought leaders including Mark T. Bertolini, Karl Hick, Donald Jones, Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Diana McKenzie, Kim Powell, Brent Saunders, Meinhard F. Schmidt, Jagjot (JJ) Singh, Bradley Stock and Hemant Taneja.

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

