Gift Boxes Market Expected to Reach Valuation of US$ 3,459.3 Million, at a CAGR worth 6.2% by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gift boxes market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,459.3 Mn, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Expected to reach an estimated US$ 1,897.2 Mn by the end of 2022, the gift boxes market is prompted by the escalating popularity of e-commerce and the resultant surge in the demand for the development of the gift box packaging industry.



In the past few years, the e-commerce industry has scaled new heights of popularity and market penetration. This has had a considerable impact on the overall packaging industry but specifically on the growth of the gift box packaging market. These boxes are in high demand due to the expansion of the gift culture along with rising e-commerce and the fact that gift boxes ensure the safe delivery of the gift item. Food and beverage goods like chocolate, ice cream, wine, sweets, and many others are extensively used as gift items all over the world. Gift boxes not only ensure the safety of these products but also make them look luxurious and attractive. Other products like jewelry, toys, cosmetics, and personal care items, electronic devices are also packed and delivered in gift boxes.

Moreover, advantages associated with gift boxes such as durability, reusability, protection from damage, and an attractive appearance further propels the gift boxes market. Limited gift packaging options and poor quality alternatives benefit the gift box market tremendously. In addition to this, due to growing environmental consciousness and sustainability drives, gift boxes made of paper and paperboard are gaining traction because of their recyclable and degradable properties. All of these factors are fostering a positive environment of growth for the gift boxes market over the projected period.

“Advancing e-commerce sector, growing gifting culture and the availability fewer alternatives are certain factors that will boost market prospects for gift boxes over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sustainability and ecofriendliness of gift boxes are promoting the market growth.

Stringent government regulations related to food safety may deter expansion of the gift boxes market.

In 2022, North America is anticipated to hold 23% of the overall market share.

The gift boxes market in Europe is expected to exhibit remarkable growth over the assessment period.

Start-ups are focusing on product development and releases during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Qingdao Hongrui Industry Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Fuxiang Gifts & Packaging Co. Ltd, Bayley's Boxes, Varanna Industries, Shanghai Xianrong Packing Co., Ltd., Om Express Print Pack Private Limited, Valtenna Industria Cartotecnia, and Shenzhen Tianya Paper Products Co., Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the gift boxes market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are concentrating on new product releases and development. These businesses are employing strategies like acquisition and mergers to enhance their market presence.

Key Segments Covered In the Gift Boxes Industry Survey

By Raw Material:

Plastic Gift Boxes

Paper Gift Boxes

Other Raw Material Gift Boxes





By End Use:

Gift Boxes for Consumer Goods

Gift Boxes for Food and Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Alcoholic Drinks Frozen Desserts Others

Gift Boxes for Electronic Devices

Gift Boxes for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

By Product Type:

Slide Sleeve Gift Boxes

Telescopic Gift Boxes

By Printing Technology:

Lithography Printed Gift Boxes

Flexography Printed Gift Boxes

Electrophotography Technology Printed Gift Boxes

Dry Toner Printed Gift Boxes

Liquid Toner Printed Gift Boxes

Inkjet Photography Technology Printed Gift Boxes

Other Printed Gift Boxes





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





More Insights into the Gift Boxes Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global gift boxes market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on raw materials (plastic, paper, others), end use (consumer goods, food and beverages (bakery & confectionary, alcoholic drinks, frozen deserts, others), electronic devices, cosmetics and personal care products), product type (side sleeve gift boxes, telescopic gift boxes), printing technology (lithography printed gift boxes, flexography printed gift boxes, electrophotography technology printed gift boxes, dry toner printed gift boxes, liquid toner printed gift boxes, inkjet photography technology printed gift boxes, other printed gift boxes), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the gift boxes market in North America is expected to account for about 23% of the global market share by the end of 2022. The higher purchasing power of consumers coupled with multiple gifting occasions in a year boosts the regional market growth. Again, the plastic ban in many states across the United States also supplements the growth of the gift boxes market.

In Europe, the gift boxes market is predicted to present notable growth over the forecast period. It is expected that the regional market will acquire about 29% of the overall market share in 2022. Packaging needs, high quality, affordable packaging, and better delivery systems account for the market growth in Europe.

