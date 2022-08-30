Regarding the purchase of own shares

English Lithuanian

The board of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (hereinafter - the Company), taking into account the fact that a reserve has been formed for the purchase of own shares and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 2 April 2021, decided to initiate the purchase of the Company‘s own ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares. The purchase will be implemented through the market of official offer of Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

Conditions for purchase of AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” shares:

Share purchase starts on 1 September 2022 (inclusive);

Share purchase ends on 9 September 2022 (inclusive);

Max number of shares to be acquired (units): 570,000;

Max purchase price (EUR): 997,500;

Share purchace price (EUR): 1.75 per share.

Share sale offers shall be accumulated during the entire purchase period. Should sale offers exceed quantity of shares to be acquired, all offers shall be reduced in proportion.





