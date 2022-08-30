Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Global Market Report 2022: Liquid Aseptic Transfer Systems Gaining Traction and Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on System Transfer, Transfer Type, Usability, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is projected to reach $2,551.5 million by 2031 from $855.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is expected to be driven by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the significant rise of investment in the pharmaceutical industry, the implementation of stringent regulations for drug approval processes, and the growing demand for automated products for aseptic transfer processes.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is in the developed phase. The increasing demand for single-use aseptic transfer systems, increasing demand for liquid aseptic transfer systems, and the integration of Industry 4.0 within the pharmaceutical aseptic industry are some of the major opportunities in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market. Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the shift from conventional cleanroom technology to barrier technology, the development of single-use transfer solutions, the rising demand for genderless aseptic connectors, and the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) among market players.

Market Segmentation

by System Type

Liquid Transfer System

Solid Transfer System

The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by system type) is expected to be dominated by the solid transfer system segment.

by Usability

Single-Use

Multiple-Use

The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by usability) is dominated by the multiple-use segment.

by Transfer Type

Port

Portbags

Others

The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by transfer type) is dominated by the others segment.

by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Others

The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by end user) is dominated by the pharmaceutical companies segment.

by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., South Africa, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

Rapid Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Industry

Significant Rise of Investment in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Drug Approval Processes

Growing Demand for Automated Products for Aseptic Transfer Processes

Business Restraints

Complex Development Cycle of Aseptic Transfer Systems and Requirement of Large Capital Investment for Installation

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

Business Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Single-Use Aseptic Transfer Systems

Liquid Aseptic Transfer Systems Gaining Traction

Integration of Industry 4.0 within the Pharmaceutical Aseptic Industry

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

ABC Transfer SAS

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

Azbil Corporation

Castus GmbH & Co. KG

ChargePoint Technology

Dover Corporation

EnPro Industries, Inc.

Entegris Inc.

Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd.

Getinge AB

ILC Dover LP

JCE Biotechnology

Rommelag

Sartorius AG

Single Use Support GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by Usability)

3 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by System Type)

4 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by End User)

5 Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market (by Transfer Type)

6 Region

7 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpk26p

