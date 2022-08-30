Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Development of Personalized Cancer Vaccines & Increasing Usage of Microneedle Pills Important Trends for Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immuno-oncology drugs market reached a value of nearly $67,882.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $67,882.2 million in 2021 to $116,237.0 million in 2026 at a rate of 11.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 and reach $186,918.8 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period in the immuno-oncology drugs market resulted from the rise in the number of cancer cases, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, and an increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The market was restrained by high cost of immuno-oncology therapies, low healthcare access, pricing pressures from regulators, high R&D costs, and patent expiration of drugs.



Going forward, increasing investment in immuno-oncology, rising focus on immunotherapy drugs for cancer treatment, product innovations through strategic collaborations and increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include side effects associated with immunotherapies and rising popularity of alternative therapies and natural remedies.



North America was the largest region in the immuno-oncology drugs market, accounting for 48.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the immuno-oncology drugs market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.0% and 12.8% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.5% and 12.2% respectively during 2021-2026.

By Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Immune System Modulators; Other Monoclonal Antibodies; Cancer Vaccines; Others By Therapeutic Application: Melanoma; Lung Cancer; Blood Cancer; Renal Cell Carcinoma; Bladder Cancer; Other Therapeutic Application By End-Users: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others

