Hard Asset Management Announces Private Treaty Sale of Rare 1811 $5 Small 5 Capped Bust Half-Eagle

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. has recently sold 1811 $5 Small 5 Capped Bust Half-Eagle NGC MS65 from their Reserve Collection, which showcases several of the world's most important rare coins throughout history. This is a frosty and highly lustrous example with brilliant light yellow-gold surfaces.

The Capped Bust half eagle, which circulated from 1807 to 1812, was designed by engraver John Reich, an immigrant from Germany who Thomas Jefferson recommended to the mint that he be employed. The Capped Bust motif Reich created for the 1807 half eagle features a buxom Miss Liberty facing left, flanked by seven stars to the left and six to the right. Reich's Liberty has a distinctly European look, completely different from any previous depiction. The reverse design depicts an eagle with outstretched wings, perched on a palm branch and holding three arrows in its claws.

"This piece represents one of the early gold coins minted by the United States. It's not only tied for the finest known, we believe it's one of the most undervalued areas of U.S. numismatics," says Christian Briggs, Founder, and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "This is an extremely rare coin and the sharp details and frosty finish makes this one extremely special."

The vast majority of certified Uncirculated survivors, however, grade no finer than MS63. Almost 100,000 half eagles were struck in 1811; about half were the Large 5 variety, the other half, Small 5. In researching only six coins have been sold at public auction since 1993, making this coin extremely rare in "GEM".

To see this coin and watch a video, click the link below:

https://bmcham.com/products/1811-5-small-5-capped-bust-half-eagle-ngc-ms65

