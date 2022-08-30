5G Device Market Report 2022: Integration of 5G Technologies With IoT Systems to Drive Future Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Device Market by Form Factor, Use Case, Device Type (Mobility and CPE), Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government) and Frequency Bands 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G device market report provides an analysis of the 5G device ecosystem, emerging business models, value chain partner analysis, 5G mobility and 5G CPE devices, opportunities by sector (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) and anticipated application areas. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape including products and services of key device manufacturers, equipment producers, and service providers.

The report provides forecasts by 5G device form factors, sectors (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government), CPE and mobility (non-CPE) devices from 2022 to 2027. The report also provides 5G device market sizing for unit shipments. The report takes into consideration the three major 5G use case categories: eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC as well as fixed wireless access solutions.

Select Findings:

The 5G CPE device market alone will reach USD$177 billion by 2028

The total number of 5G devices shipped will reach 1.8 billion by 2028

North America and the Asia Pacific region will lead the 5G device market

The combined 5G device market is poised to reach USD $382 billion by 2028

The industrial device segment and handheld device segments will grow at the highest CAGR

Integration of 5G technologies with IoT systems will be a key 5G device market driver

The publisher predicts that the combined economic impact of 5G will be more than USD $1.4 trillion by 2030. The top impacted countries will be the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK. The US alone will be $525 billion with China representing the second most impacted country at $220 billion. Japan, Germany, and the UK will share USD $76 billion, USD $65 billion, and US $54 billion respectively. Much of this impact will be directly or indirectly related to the success of the 5G device market.

5G will support many different form factors including handhelds, hotspots, indoor and outdoor customer premises, IoT modules, USM terminals, dongles and adapters, home appliances, and others. This 5G device market report is broadly segmented by 5G mobility (non-CPE) and 5G CPE devices. It is also segmented by frequency range including low-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave frequencies. In addition, the report is segmented by major market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial and government.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. 5G Device Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 5G Device Form Factor Analysis

3.1.1 Handheld Devices

3.1.2 Networking Devices

3.1.3 Portable Devices

3.1.4 Wearable Devices

3.1.5 Machine-Oriented Devices

3.1.6 Smart Home Devices

3.2 Mobile WiFi (Mi-Fi)

3.3 5G Device by Usage

3.3.1 Consumer Device

3.3.2 Enterprise Device

3.3.3 Industrial Device

3.3.4 Government Device

3.4 5G CPE Device

3.4.1 Indoor Devices

3.4.2 Outdoor Device

3.5 5G FWA CPE Device

3.6 5G Non-CPE Device

3.7 5G Device Application Analysis

3.7.1 App Based Application

3.7.2 Service Based Application

3.7.3 Process Based Application

3.7.4 Frequency Band Based Application

3.7.5 Industry Based Application

3.8 5G CPE Device Ecosystem

3.8.1 Competitive Landscape

3.8.2 Frequency Band Analysis

3.8.3 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

3.8.4 Market Price Analysis

3.8.5 Manufacturer Business Model

3.8.5.1 OEM Business Model

3.8.5.2 Aftermarket Business Model

3.8.5.3 Digital Service Business Model

3.8.5.4 CPE Market Share for Communication Operators

3.9 5G Communication Technology

3.9.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband

3.9.2 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications

3.9.2.1 Reliability Sensitive Apps

3.9.3 Massive Machine-Type Communications

3.9.4 Fixed Wireless Access

3.9.5 5G Network Development Costs

4. 5G Device Ecosystem Analysis

5. 5G Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Airlinq

Analog Devices

Apple

AT&T

BBK Electronics

BT Mobile

Casa Systems

Cisco

Comba Telecom

Coolpad US

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Google

HMD Global

Honor

Huawei

Inseego Corp

Intel

Keysight

KT Corporation

Leapfrog Enterprises

MACOM Technology

Marvell (Cavium)

Mavenir

Mediatek

Mint Mobile

Motorola

Movandi

NEC

Netgear

Nokia Network

NTT DoCoMo

Oppo

Pivotal Commware

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Samsung

Siklu Communication

Singtel

SK Telecom

Sprint Corporation

T-Mobile

Telenor

Tesco Mobile

Unisoc

US Mobile

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Voxi

Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Xfinity Mobile

Xiaomi

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36rtck