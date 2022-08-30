Foliar Spray Global Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in Use of Liquid Fertilizers

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foliar Spray - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foliar Spray is projected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 % over the analysis period. Europe represents a major regional market for Foliar Spray and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period.
Market growth is driven by their growing applications in field crops, horticultural crops, and turfs & ornamentals. The constant decline in arable land globally and increased pressure on growers to address the food needs of the world's expanding population are driving focus on to the development of more effective methods for applying fertilizers.
Rapid growth of agricultural production, especially staples such as rice and wheat, and the subsequent rise in need for fertilizers to protect crops and promote growth are leading to growth in foliar sprays market. The significant growth of foliar spray market in various application sectors is mainly attributed to their ability to increase agricultural output and increasing awareness about the advantages of foliar nutrition.
The easy to apply nature of foliar sprays and their ability to uniformly distribute nutrients onto crops is driving growth in the market. The market is also poised to benefit from the strong growth being witnessed in the industrial agriculture, which enhances need for uniform and efficient application of fertilizers to improve crop yield. Also fueling market growth is the rapidly rising demand for chemical-based plant booster in horticultural operations. Foliar sprays market is also poised to benefit by the agriculture industry`s shift towards advanced farming techniques.
- Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in Use of Liquid Fertilizers
- Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the Foliar Spraying Market
- Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application
- Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre
- With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary Approach to Soil Nutrient Application
- Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application
- Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers
- Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for Nursery Production
- Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in Permaculture Gardens
- Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market
- Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for Foliar Spray Market
- Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms
- Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application
- Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield Attributes of Pulse Crops
- Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar Spray
- Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors Foliar Spray Market
- Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification
- Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application
- Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market
- Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed Management
- Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application Technique for Plant Activators
- Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market
