Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2022-2027: Increasing Awareness and Accessibility of IVF Technology in Developing Areas Presents Opportunities

The "Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market (2022-2027) by Instrument, Technology, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is estimated to be USD 18.09 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.47%.



Market Segmentations

The Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is segmented based on Instrument, Technology, End-User, and Geography.

By Instrument, the market is classified into Cabinet, Incubators, Micromanipulator, Ovum Aspiration Pump, and Sperm Aspiration Pump.

By Technology, the market is classified into Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis.

By End-User, the market is classified into Cryobanks, Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Cases of Infertility across the World

People Inclined toward Unhealthy Lifestyles

Government Initiatives to Promote IVF Treatments

Restraints

Low Success Rate to IVF Treatment

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness and Accessibility of IVF Technology in Developing Areas

Rising Trend of Fertility Tourism

Challenges

Ethical Concern in Society for Acceptance of IVF

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Instrument



7 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technology



8 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By End-User



9 Americas' In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market



10 Europe's In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market



11 Middle East and Africa's In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market



12 APAC's In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Cook Group

Cook Medical

Coopersurgical

Corning

Dxnow

Eppendorf

Esco Micro

Fertipro

Fujifilm

Genea

Hamilton Thorne

Invitrocare

Irvine Scientific

Ivftech Aps

Kitazato

Laboratoire CCD

Merck Kgaa

Microtech Ivf

Nidacon

Nikon Corporation

Sar Healthline

The Baker Company

The Cooper Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife

Zeiss Group

