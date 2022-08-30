Co-Founder of the Deloitte Center for Process Bionics Julian Lebherz Joins mindzie as a Strategic Advisor

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of process mining and business process optimization software, today announced that Julian Lebherz, Head of Data Insights at A.P. Møller - Mærsk, Co-Founder of the Deloitte Center for Process Bionics, and member of the IEEE Task Force on Process Mining Steering Committee, has signed on as a strategic advisor.

With over a decade of experience in process mining technology, Lebherz has worked with some of the largest international companies deploying process mining solutions to analyze and streamline business operations. In addition, in his role on the Task Force on Process Mining, he is co-leading the standardization working group designing an object-centric process mining data format as the interest in process mining continues to expand across the globe.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a company that is truly innovating in the space," said Lebherz. "mindzie is changing the process mining experience with its low-code platform. I believe focusing on easy-to-adopt solutions for business analysts will drive increased interest in process mining from organizations and consultants."

"I am thrilled to have such an experienced and knowledgeable individual like Julian join our team. We are seeing the interest in process mining expand rapidly and as such, believe our low-code and citizen developer-focused approach is the future to unlocking this powerful technology for more companies," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "Julian's experience and insights will help further accelerate our platform's ability to rapidly deliver valuable business insights."

Process mining is helping businesses globally drive efficiency, operational improvements, and monitor for compliance. The mindzie studio is designed for businesses across a wide variety of industries and users of all skill levels to help map, analyze, and optimize processes in areas such as:

Procure to Pay (P2P)

Order to Cash (O2C)

Accounts Payable/Receivable

Lead to Close (Sales)

Support Tickets

Hire to Retire (HR)

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

And much more …

