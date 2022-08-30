Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

| Source: Photronics, Inc. Photronics, Inc.

Brookfield, Connecticut, UNITED STATES

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended July 31, 2022.

“We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue due to strong end market demand, favorable pricing dynamics, and outstanding performance by the entire organization,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Customers continue to place their trust in Photronics to support their technology roadmap by supplying the high-quality photomasks required for innovative designs that meet consumer demand. We are expanding capacity and growing volumes while controlling costs and capitalizing on operating leverage to deliver higher margins. We are also taking pricing action where appropriate to capture the full value that we are delivering to our customers. Our cash balance grew as we generated strong cash flow from operations, positioning us for continued investments in growth to expand our market-leading presence. I am proud of how the global Photronics team has responded as we look to close out another record year.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $219.9 million, up 8% sequentially and 29% compared with the same period of last year
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share), compared with $27.4 million ($0.45 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022 and $17.1 million ($0.28 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2021
  • Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $161.3 million, up 11% sequentially and up 37% compared with the same period of last year
  • Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $58.7 million, flat sequentially and up 11% compared with the same period of last year
  • Cash balance increased to $381 million with $93 million generated from operating activities and $12 million invested in growth through capital expenditures

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.44 and $0.52 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The event can be accessed through the Investors page of Photronics' website (www.photronics.com) or directly at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5f5ea35d921040438cfa995c228f1b08. The webcast will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  July 31, May 1, August 1, July 31, August 1,
  2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
           
Revenue $219,948  $204,509 $170,643 $614,283  $482,473
           
Cost of goods sold  136,085   134,289  125,318  400,338   367,370
           
Gross Profit  83,863   70,220  45,325  213,945   115,103
           
Operating Expenses:          
           
Selling, general and administrative 15,960   16,613  15,083  48,306   43,203
           
Research and development  4,151   4,206  5,305  14,297   14,390
           
Total Operating Expenses  20,111   20,819  20,388  62,603   57,593
           
Other operating (loss) income, net (23)  -  3,525  (17)  3,525
           
Operating Income  63,729   49,401  28,462  151,325   61,035
           
Non-operating income, net  3,641   8,021  3,735  16,370   3,643
           
Income Before Income Tax Provision 67,370   57,422  32,197  167,695   64,678
           
Income tax provision  18,146   14,393  7,842  43,717   14,493
           
Net Income  49,224   43,029  24,355  123,978   50,185
           
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17,994   15,597  7,279  42,252   14,547
           
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$31,230  $27,432 $17,076 $81,726  $35,638
           
Earnings per share:          
           
Basic $ 0.51  $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.35  $ 0.58
           
Diluted $ 0.51  $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.34  $ 0.57
           
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
           
Basic  60,701   60,606  60,884  60,488   61,804
           
Diluted  61,299   61,145  61,515  61,127   62,362
           



PHOTRONICS, INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
      
  July 31, October 31, 
  2022 2021 
      
Assets     
      
Current assets:     
   Cash and cash equivalents $380,833 $276,670 
   Accounts receivable  206,495  174,447 
   Inventories  50,313  55,249 
   Other current assets  40,414  44,250 
      
      Total current assets  678,055  550,616 
      
Property, plant and equipment, net 640,805  696,553 
Other assets  30,737  47,033 
      
Total assets $1,349,597 $1,294,202 
      
      
      
Liabilities and Equity     
      
Current liabilities:     
   Current portion of long-term debt$10,727 $22,248 
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 186,387  153,900 
      
      Total current liabilities  197,114  176,148 
      
Long-term debt  46,589  89,446 
Other liabilities  25,936  28,046 
      
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 850,318  823,692 
Noncontrolling interests  229,640  176,870 
      Total equity  1,079,958  1,000,562 
      
Total liabilities and equity $1,349,597 $1,294,202 
      



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
     
  Nine Months Ended
  July 31, August 1,
  2022 2021
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
     Net income $123,978  $50,185 
     Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
      provided by operating activities:    
         Depreciation and amortization  61,210   69,305 
         Share-based compensation  4,623   4,034 
         Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 6,110   (10,428)
     
Net cash provided by operating activities  195,921   113,096 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
       Purchases of property, plant and equipment (46,337)  (92,301)
       Government incentives  1,394   5,775 
       Other  (179)  (170)
     
Net cash used in investing activities  (45,122)  (86,696)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
       Repayments of debt  (51,917)  (13,311)
       Purchases of treasury stock  (2,522)  (35,750)
       Contributions from noncontrolling interest 24,995   - 
       Proceeds from share-based arrangements 5,505   2,251 
       Proceeds from long-term debt  -   20,858 
       Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,463)  (403)
     
Net cash used in financing activities  (25,402)  (26,355)
     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,308)  4,602 
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 104,089   4,647 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 279,680   281,602 
     
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$383,769  $286,249 
     
     

 




 

 