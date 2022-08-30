Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended July 31, 2022.



“We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue due to strong end market demand, favorable pricing dynamics, and outstanding performance by the entire organization,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Customers continue to place their trust in Photronics to support their technology roadmap by supplying the high-quality photomasks required for innovative designs that meet consumer demand. We are expanding capacity and growing volumes while controlling costs and capitalizing on operating leverage to deliver higher margins. We are also taking pricing action where appropriate to capture the full value that we are delivering to our customers. Our cash balance grew as we generated strong cash flow from operations, positioning us for continued investments in growth to expand our market-leading presence. I am proud of how the global Photronics team has responded as we look to close out another record year.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $219.9 million, up 8% sequentially and 29% compared with the same period of last year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share), compared with $27.4 million ($0.45 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022 and $17.1 million ($0.28 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2021

Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $161.3 million, up 11% sequentially and up 37% compared with the same period of last year

Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $58.7 million, flat sequentially and up 11% compared with the same period of last year

Cash balance increased to $381 million with $93 million generated from operating activities and $12 million invested in growth through capital expenditures



Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.44 and $0.52 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The event can be accessed through the Investors page of Photronics' website (www.photronics.com) or directly at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5f5ea35d921040438cfa995c228f1b08. The webcast will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

For Further Information:

John P. Jordan

Executive Vice President & CFO

203.740.5671

jjordan@photronics.com







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, May 1, August 1, July 31, August 1, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 219,948 $ 204,509 $ 170,643 $ 614,283 $ 482,473 Cost of goods sold 136,085 134,289 125,318 400,338 367,370 Gross Profit 83,863 70,220 45,325 213,945 115,103 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,960 16,613 15,083 48,306 43,203 Research and development 4,151 4,206 5,305 14,297 14,390 Total Operating Expenses 20,111 20,819 20,388 62,603 57,593 Other operating (loss) income, net (23 ) - 3,525 (17 ) 3,525 Operating Income 63,729 49,401 28,462 151,325 61,035 Non-operating income, net 3,641 8,021 3,735 16,370 3,643 Income Before Income Tax Provision 67,370 57,422 32,197 167,695 64,678 Income tax provision 18,146 14,393 7,842 43,717 14,493 Net Income 49,224 43,029 24,355 123,978 50,185 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17,994 15,597 7,279 42,252 14,547 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 31,230 $ 27,432 $ 17,076 $ 81,726 $ 35,638 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.35 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.34 $ 0.57 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,701 60,606 60,884 60,488 61,804 Diluted 61,299 61,145 61,515 61,127 62,362







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, October 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 380,833 $ 276,670 Accounts receivable 206,495 174,447 Inventories 50,313 55,249 Other current assets 40,414 44,250 Total current assets 678,055 550,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 640,805 696,553 Other assets 30,737 47,033 Total assets $ 1,349,597 $ 1,294,202 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,727 $ 22,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 186,387 153,900 Total current liabilities 197,114 176,148 Long-term debt 46,589 89,446 Other liabilities 25,936 28,046 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 850,318 823,692 Noncontrolling interests 229,640 176,870 Total equity 1,079,958 1,000,562 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,349,597 $ 1,294,202







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, August 1, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 123,978 $ 50,185 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,210 69,305 Share-based compensation 4,623 4,034 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 6,110 (10,428 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 195,921 113,096 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (46,337 ) (92,301 ) Government incentives 1,394 5,775 Other (179 ) (170 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,122 ) (86,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (51,917 ) (13,311 ) Purchases of treasury stock (2,522 ) (35,750 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 24,995 - Proceeds from share-based arrangements 5,505 2,251 Proceeds from long-term debt - 20,858 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,463 ) (403 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,402 ) (26,355 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,308 ) 4,602 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 104,089 4,647 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 279,680 281,602 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 383,769 $ 286,249





















