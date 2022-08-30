Global power transmission component market size to register exponential growth through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide power transmission component market was valued at USD 57,800 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a healthy growth rate of 3.5% over 2022-2028, accumulating USD 73,670 million by the end of the study duration.





The research also examines numerous challenges faced by industry participants and provides vital information for business expansion in existing and new markets. In addition to a deep dive analysis of industry’s drivers, it also provides a thorough study of the regional overview and competitive landscape.

The continuing renovation and modernization of existing grid infrastructure around the world will lead to an increase in the consumption of power transmission components. Moreover, burgeoning investments and supportive legislative policies favoring cross-border electric networks would further fuel product demand globally.

The industry revenues will gain positive momentum as a result of ongoing repairs to damaged power supply equipment and the installation of cutting-edge transformers and transmission towers.

For the record, products utilized in systems with moving parts from a power generating location, like power plant, to an electrical platform are referred to as power transmission components. These are made to offer continuous power supply and aid long-term savings.

However, factors such as increased demand for distributed energy technology and the growing integration of renewable energy sources are anticipated to deter market growth through the forecast duration.

Elaborating market segmentation

The global power transmission component industry is segmented into transmission type, application scope, and geographical landscape. By transmission type, the market is divided into insulators, circuit breakers, transformers, transmission towers, arrestors, transmission lines, and others. In terms of application scope, this business sphere is divided into military & defense, industrial, energy, and others.

Elucidating regional analysis

Americas, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are the key regional contributors to industry growth. The US power transmission component market growth is expected to gain traction in the approaching years.

Global Power Transmission Component Market by Transmission Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Transformer

Insulator

Circuit Breaker

Arrestor

Transmission Tower

Transmission Line

Others

Global Power Transmission Component Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Industrial

Energy

Military & Defense

Others

Global Power Transmission Component Market by Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

China Taiwan





Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries





Global Power Transmission Component Market by Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

ABB

Crompton Greaves

EATON

Toshiba Corporation

Siemens

General Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Hyundai Motor Company

BHEL

Europe Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market Share By Voltage, Current, Product, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Europe Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market Share to Make Great Impact by 2026.Europe power transmission lines & towers market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of rising electricity demand from residential and commercial sectors. Introduction of favorable government policies and norms for the development of smart grid networks along with the growing investment toward the revamping and refurbishment of existing T&D infrastructure will further enhance the industry landscape. Moreover, ongoing technological advancement in grid systems coupled with the integration of cutting-edge power solutions across the supply network are some of the key underlaying factors boosting the business growth. Germany power transmission lines & towers market is set to witness substantial growth on account of growing regulatory efforts to develop a smart grid infrastructure across the country. For instance, as per the Germanya??s Grid Development Plan, the installation of more than 6,670 Km of new AC/DC grid network will be achieved by 2030.



