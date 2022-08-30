Routeware, Inc. Announces New Leadership and 2022 User Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most trusted provider of fully integrated technology solutions for waste and recycling, Routeware, Inc. announces a new executive leadership team and its inaugural User Conference , Oct. 11-14 in Portland, Oregon.



“Routeware, which serves over 100M people each day, is the only provider of seamlessly integrated technology for the waste and recycling industry. We are now poised to add even greater value to municipalities and private haulers – and the clients they serve – with unmatched, end-to-end innovation and customer experience. Our next-generation vision will be shared at our User Conference, marking the first time users of all our solutions unite under one roof to share ideas and best practices,” said Tom Malone, CEO of Routeware.

Joining Routeware leadership are Yasi Alemzadeh, MBA, Chief Customer Officer, and Brent Glover, Chief Technology Officer. Alemzadeh brings extensive background in the industry, having developed and scaled customer-facing teams for global technology companies. She now leads Routeware customer-facing groups, including product management, customer success, and professional services. With experience leading large, global engineering teams for growing, enterprise SAAS organizations, Glover now oversees Routeware technology, including engineering, IT, and systems administration.

Customers of all Routeware solutions are invited to the 2022 Routeware User Conference, Oct. 11-14 in Portland, Oregon. The event will include best practices training, technology roadmaps and the opportunity to network with other peers about fleet automation, workflow solutions, route optimization, and customer engagement. Registration is open on the Routeware website .

Routeware has been digitally transforming the waste and recycling industry for over 20 years. Our mission is to help waste and recycling operators use technology to delight customers, improve operations, and protect our planet. Routeware solutions are used by over 1000 smart cities and haulers in every US state, across Canada, and in the United Kingdom, benefiting over 100M people. Find out more at www.routeware.com .

