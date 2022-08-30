India Data Center Colocation Services Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - Balanced Growth in Supply and Demand Capacity is Keeping DC Utilization between 82%-86%

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the Indian data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, and recent developments.

India dominates the South Asian data center colocation services market, contributing almost 88.1%. The current state will continue with the rapid demand growth of colocation services from the hyperscale cloud segment, OTT participants, and content providers in the next few years.

The demand for hyperscale data center capacity has been growing in India for the last 2 years. The growth is due to multiple factors, such as enterprises moving their IT infrastructure to the public cloud, high consumer demand for app-based/OTT services running on the cloud, and a rapid increase in Internet data consumption.

Hyperscale demand will drive most data center colocation growth in the coming years. In addition, enterprise/retail demand from BFSI and IT verticals will contribute to the data center colocation market growth. Companies prefer to shift from captive establishment to colocation data centers to reduce capital expenditure, achieve higher operational efficiencies, and leverage state-of-the-art infrastructure. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak strengthened enterprise movement from captive data centers to colocation facilities to ensure business continuity.

Competition intensity in India is increasing rapidly with new domestic firms, such as Yotta Infrastructure and Adani Group, and global companies, such as Equinix and Colt, emphasizing service differentiation. Increasing complexity in data center operations and high cost in terms of real estate and power are the two major restraints for colocation service providers and act as key barriers for new entrants.

In addition, it discusses market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2021 to 2026), compound annual growth rate, market share (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), competitive landscape, key participants, and growth opportunities.

The companies covered in this research include ST Telemedia India, NTT Netmagic, Nxtradata, CtrlS, and Sify Technologies.

5. Market Trends

Trend 1: Balanced Growth in Supply and Demand Capacity is Keeping DC Utilization between 82%-86% in India

Other Major Market Trends in the Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Huge Growth Potential for Colocation Data Center Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Reasonable Rise in Retail Colocation Demand

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Investments in Edge Data Centers

