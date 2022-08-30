Global Industrial Power Supply Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Need for High-Frequency Switching Power Supplies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Power Supply Market by Type (AC-DC and DC-DC Converter), Output Power (up to 500W, 500-1000W, 1000W-10kW, 10-75kW, 75-150kW), Vertical (Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Military & Aerospace, Automobile), Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial power supply market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 10.8 billion in 2022 to USD 14.5 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The industrial power supply solutions are used in a variety of applications, such as robotics, semiconductor, transportation, as well as in spacecraft power systems, equipment powered by batteries, automotive spare parts, and other electronic devices. The rising adoption of power supply for various end user applications are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial power supply market during the forecast period.

AC-DC Converter: The largest segment of the industrial power supply market, by type

Based on product type, the industrial power supply market has been split into AC-DC converters and DC-DC converters. AC-DC converters were estimated to account for a larger share of the industrial power supply market in 2021. The rising global military expenditure, and the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are prime factors for the higher demand for AC-DC converters.

Medical & Healthcare segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on vertical

The industrial power supply market has been segmented into the transportation, military & aerospace, lighting, test & measurement, semiconductor, battery charging & test, robotics, industrial 3D printing, laser, lighting, telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, energy, food & beverage, and medical & healthcare based on verticals. The medical & healthcare is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the living standards of people around the globe are increasing, the demand for affordable and quality healthcare is rising, which will, in turn, increase the demand for industrial power supply solutions.

North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in automotive projects and development of food and beverage industries. The food & beverages sector in the region is among the largest in the world. The huge agricultural sector and the ever-growing demand for processed foods from consumers are driving the food & beverages industry in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Power Supply Market

4.2 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Region

4.3 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Product Type

4.4 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Output Power

4.5 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Vertical

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices in Industrial Sector

5.2.1.2 Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Robots Across Several Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Hvdc and Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.2.2 Complexities Associated with Power Supply Equipment Manufacturing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Uavs and Growing Adoption of IoT in Various Sectors

5.2.3.2 Rising Need for High-Frequency Switching Power Supplies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Inexpensive Products of Inferior Quality in Gray Market

5.2.4.2 Varying Frequency-Specific Standards Across Countries

5.2.4.3 Global Shortage of Semiconductors

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.3.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.5.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.5.2 Buying Criteria

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Industrial Power Supply Market

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Key Influencers

5.9.2 Raw Material/Component Providers

5.9.3 Assemblers/Manufacturers

5.9.4 Distributors

5.9.5 End-users

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Adoption of Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (Mosfet) Technology

5.11 Market Map

5.12 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2023

5.13 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulations

5.14 Case Study Analysis

5.14.1 Autonomous Warehouse Robot Manufacturer Uses Advanced Power Supply Device to Increase Efficiency (2021)

5.14.2 Alliance Technical Solutions (Ats) Provides Power Supply Solution for Mobile Tactical Radar

5.14.3 Automotive Dc-Dc Converter Manufacturer Slashes Test Time by 95% (2018)

5.15 Industrial Power Supply: Patent Analysis

5.15.1 Innovations and Patent Registrations

6 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ac-Dc Converters

6.2.1 Rising Demand for Dc Power Sources in Railways and Automotive Charging to Propel Market Growth

6.2.1.1 Enclosed/Encapsulated

6.2.1.2 Din Rail

6.2.1.3 Open Frame

6.2.1.4 Pcb Mount

6.2.1.5 Configurable Type

6.3 Dc-Dc Converters

6.3.1 Increasing Use in Different Types of Robots to Drive Market

6.3.1.1 Isolated

6.3.1.2 Non-Isolated

7 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Output Power

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Very Low Output (Up to 500 W)

7.2.1 Growing Use of Led to Boost Demand for Such Industrial Supplies

7.3 Low Output (500-1,000 W)

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Use in Transportation Applications to Drive Market

7.4 Medium Output (1,000 W-10 Kw)

7.4.1 Need for Medium-Output Power Supplies in Battery Charging & Testing Applications to Propel Market Growth

7.5 High Output (10-75 Kw)

7.5.1 Surging Adoption of Power Supplies for Avionics & Military Applications to Foster Market Growth

7.6 Very High Output (75-150 Kw)

7.6.1 Mounting Demand for Programmable Power Supplies to Propel Market

8 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Surging Demand for Ac-Dc or Dc-Dc Power Supplies in Rail Applications to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Semiconductor

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digitalization to Provide Opportunities for Industrial Power Supply Market

8.4 Military & Aerospace

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Ac-Dc and Dc-Dc Converters for Various Components to Stimulate Market Growth

8.5 Robotics

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Robots to Promote Demand for Industrial Power Supplies

8.6 Test & Measurement

8.6.1 Increasing Demand for Test and Measurement Equipment in Industrial Laboratories to Spur Market Growth

8.7 Industrial 3D Printing

8.7.1 Increasing Applications of 3D Printed Prototypes to Generate Demand for Industrial Power Supply Products

8.8 Battery Charging & Test

8.8.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market

8.9 Laser

8.9.1 Increasing Use of Laser Technology to Promote Industrial Power Supply Market Growth

8.10 Lighting

8.10.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Led Lighting to Boost Demand for Power Supplies

8.11 Telecommunication

8.11.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cellular Towers to Drive Market

8.12 Consumer Electronics

8.12.1 Growing Number of Electronic Instruments to Propel Market

8.13 Automotive

8.13.1 Surging Demand for Power Supplies in Ev Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

8.14 Energy

8.14.1 Demand for Alternative Energy Sources to Bolster Market

8.15 Food & Beverage

8.15.1 Capacity Enhancement of Existing Plants Expected to Drive Market

8.16 Medical & Healthcare

8.16.1 Expansion of Healthcare Systems to Drive Market

9 Industrial Power Supply Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players Strategies

10.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Pervasive

10.4.3 Emerging Leader

10.4.4 Participant

10.5 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Progressive Company

10.5.2 Responsive Company

10.5.3 Dynamic Company

10.5.4 Starting Block

10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Industrial Power Supply Market: Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Tdk Lambda

11.1.2 Siemens

11.1.3 Delta Electronics

11.1.4 Abb

11.1.5 Murata Power Solutions

11.1.6 Bel Fuse

11.1.7 Advanced Energy

11.1.8 Synqor

11.1.9 Astrodyne Tdi

11.1.10 Traco Power

11.1.11 Vicor

11.1.12 Recom

11.1.13 Xp Power

11.1.14 Mean Well

11.1.15 Cosel

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Mtm Power

11.2.2 Puls

11.2.3 Phoenix Contact

11.2.4 Amara Raja Power Systems

11.2.5 Inventus Power

11.2.6 Globtek

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mptsjv

