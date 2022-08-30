With 10.0 % CAGR, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Size worth USD 278.9 billion by 2026

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract development and manufacturing organization market size is projected to reach USD 278.98 billion by the end of 2026. Mergers and acquisitions are a growing trend among major companies across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service {By CMO (API, Finished Product {Solid Dosage Forms, Injectables, and Others}, and Packaging)} {By CRO (Discovery, Preclinical, Clinical Trial, and Laboratory Services)} and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 130.80 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Industry Developments:

February 2019: Jubilant Biosys collaborated with Sanofi to develop small molecule inhibitors for in the CNS therapeutic area.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 10.0 % 2026 Value Projection USD 278.98 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 130.8 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 155 Key Players Catalent, Inc , Baxter, Vetter, Recipharm AB, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon), Unither, DPT LABORATORIES LTD., NextPharma Technologies





Report Overview:

The contract development and manufacturing organization market is segmented on the basis of factors such as service and geographies. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.





Product Overview:

A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) helps healthcare companies for the development of drugs. It is involved in the overall process, right from the clinical trials till the commercialization and distribution of the drugs. The complexities in therapies and lack of in-house manufacturing capabilities will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The high investment in CDMOs will bode well for the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing number of strategic mergers and collaborations will contribute to the growth of the market. The use of advanced technologies in drug development processes will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market.





Recipharm AB Introduces New Fully Integrated Service Platform

Accounting to the huge potential held by CDMOs, several companies are looking to invest more in the development of newer products. The huge investments have yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. In May 2019, Recipharm AB announced the launch of a fully integrated service platform for inhalation products. This will include the early stages of the products including the pre-clinical trials to the commercialization of the products. Recipharm’s latest product will generate huge sales and subsequently high revenues for the company. This will not just benefit the company, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Register Highest CAGR; Increasing Company Collaborations Will Aid Growth of the Regional Market

The report analyses the ongoing CDMO market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR in the coming years driven by the increasing number of company collaborations and mergers in several countries across the world. The market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, owing to the presence of several well-established companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 48.72 billion in 2018 and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Service

By CMO



API Manufacturing

Finished Product Manufacturing

Solid Dosage Forms

Injectables

Others (Semisolids/liquid, powder)

Packaging By CRO Discovery

Preclinical

Clinical

Laboratory Services By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

List of companies profiled in the report:

Catalent, Inc

Baxter

Vetter

Recipharm AB

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)

Unither

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

NextPharma Technologies

Others





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, & Partnerships,) The Regulatory Scenario for key countries/Regions Key Market Trends Key Services Mapping by Leading Players

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service CMO API Manufacturing Finished Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectables Others (Semisolids/liquids, Powder) Packaging CRO Discovery Preclinical Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



ToC Continue…!





Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the contract development and manufacturing organization services market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market was USD 130.80 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 278.98 billion by 2026.

What is the leading segment in the CDMO market by service?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the CDMO segment is the leading segment in this market by service.