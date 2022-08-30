The frontline workers training market size to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%

New York, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frontline Workers Training Market by Component, Mode of Learning, Application, Training Type, User Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317433/?utm_source=GNW



Frontline training refers to training programs and initiatives for frontline workers across healthcare, education, grocery and retail, hospitality, and more.Frontline workers often work long hours, often not at a desk or in front of a computer, and face compounding challenges, such as a lack of resources and occupational uncertainty.



According to research from the Upskill America Initiative at The Aspen Institute, frontline training should be accessible on demand, in the flow of work, to reach frontline learners where they are.

Factors such as increasing demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content, rising demand for BYOD among enterprises, growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to boost frontline performance, increasing demand to integrate interactive and personalized training environments, increased demand for virtual training post pandemic, and growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience are some of the factors to boost the growth of frontline workers training market. Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.



The solutions segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on component, the frontline workers training market is segmented into solutions and services.The market size of the solutions segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



These solutions help enterprises to upskill their workforce using a single online learning platform. Frontline workers training solution providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.



The blended learning segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of learning, the frontline workers training market is segmented into blended learning, mobile learning, and virtual learning.The blended learning segment to lead frontline workers training market in 2022.



Blended learning lets the workers explore the content that interests them.For instance, the workers can watch a video, read a blog, watch a podcast, and then take an assessment.



Additionally, most of the frontline workers lack adequate bandwidth Hence they prefer to have simple offline material access and download options for get better content.



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific frontline workers training market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization and government support for deskless technology adoption in this region.This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of frontline workers training solutions as the countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and providing adequate training to the frontline workers to upskill and enhance performance.



PTC, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are the vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant frontline workers training solution providers. The need of workforce upskilling by companies across major corporate users, such as BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the frontline workers training market in Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the frontline workers training market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering frontline workers training.It profiles major vendors in the frontline workers training market.



The major players in the frontline workers training market include PTC (US), Beekeeper (Switzerland), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Axonify (Canada), iTacit (Canada), Frontline Data Solutions (US), Intertek Alchemy (US), Blackboard (US), D2L (Canada), Disprz (India), Opus Training (US), Rallyware (US), SAP Litmos (US), Oracle (US), Cornerstone (US), BizLibrary (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Orion Labs (US), Skyllful (US), OttoLearn (Canada), Enabley (Israel), Epignosis (US), EduMe (UK), YOOBIC (UK), Bites (Israel), MobieTrain (Belgium), Maximl (India), Flip (US), Anthill (US), and Skedulo (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the frontline workers training market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, mapping type, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall frontline workers training market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

