Norsk Rikstoto places its bets on improved customer experience with Agillic

Press release, Copenhagen, 30 August 2022

Norsk Rikstoto, the Norwegian National Tote horse racing foundation, has chosen a combination of Agillic and Tealium to systemise and then execute on its customer data in the form of personalised communications.

Norsk Rikstoto has put its money on personalised marketing automation. It seeks to deepen personalised communication across channels with the goal of informing customers on how to place bets, ensuring responsible betting and enhancing the entire customer journey. With the two-way integration to Rikstoto’s customer data platform Tealium and advanced personalisation capabilities, Agillic was the natural choice to execute on its customer data.

Rikstoto is taking advantage of Agillic’s omnichannel capabilities, using emails, transactional emails, outbound SMS, landing pages with forms, webtracking and paid media integrations to speak to its customers. It is also crucial for Rikstoto to have full control of GDPR compliance to ensure responsible betting. Now, with the tools necessary to maximise its customer data, Norsk Rikstoto is ready to start executing. Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon will help implement the platforms.

Says Rikstoto’s Head of Customer Marketing, Morten B. W. Tønnessen:

“With the technology we have today, we wouldn't be able to achieve the full potential that we know we have. Putting the customer first is important for us – and it has to be easy to personalise customer dialogs in a user-friendly user interface. With Agillic, we get a solution that meets our needs to create customer dialogs”

Says Bas Kommunikasjon’s COO, Are Solberg:

“We are happy to welcome Rikstoto, the latest addition to our joint client portfolio with Agillic in the Norwegian market. Based on our strong ties and experience of working with the Agillic platform, we are well under way helping a highly engaged Rikstoto to implement Agillic and get the most value out of both the platforms and their data. With the standard connector between Agillic and Tealium the project is progressing according to plan, and we are all looking forward to going live at the end of August.”

Says Agillic’s CEO Emre Gürsoy:

“We are honored to be chosen by one of Norway’s highly respected and well-known foundations to strengthen their customer engagement. Once again, our visionary and client focused partnership strategy has delivered a perfect result. Through our strong technology partnership with Tealium alongside our gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon, we have offered a best of breed solution to Norsk Rikstoto. This win also represents yet another expansion into Norway together with our partners.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark





Attachment