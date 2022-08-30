Seraxis Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Strumph

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The regenerative medicine company Seraxis Inc. today announced the appointment of Paul Strumph, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Strumph is an endocrinology and diabetes care and research specialist with a successful career of bringing anti-diabetes treatments to market. He will drive the company's clinical and medical strategy to bring its promising diabetes pipeline to the clinic, including its lead islet cell replacement therapy for insulin-dependent diabetes.

"It is with great excitement that I welcome Paul to our leadership team. The depth of his expertise in clinical strategy and development will be pivotal as Seraxis transitions into a clinical-stage company," said William Rust, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer at Seraxis.

Previously, Dr. Strumph was Chief Medical Officer of Metavant Sciences, Vice President, Clinical Development at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, North America Regional Chief Medical Officer at Quintiles and Chief Medical Officer of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Prior to these positions, Paul held numerous roles of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA/EMD, and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co.

Seraxis' proprietary human stem cell line, SR1423, and manufacturing process efficiently generate pancreatic islets that mimic native islets in purity and potency and have shown the potential to reverse diabetes in animal models. Seraxis has also developed the SeraGraft device and other tools to enable survival and function of the islet replacement therapy in immunocompetent hosts.

SERAXIS is a privately held biotechnology company with operations located in the BioHealth Capital Region, Maryland. Further information can be found at www.seraxis.com

