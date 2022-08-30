The Future of Tactical Data Link Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 9.7 Million by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tactical Data Link Market is a secure, jam-restraining connection that gives soldiers access to situational awareness. The Tactical Data Link Market consists of computer hardware, interfaces, sensors, and communication networks. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the worldwide tactical data connection market are rising geopolitical tension, security threats, and the desire for a secure network to share data between maritime, airborne, or terrestrial radio communications at high speeds. Additionally, the need for precise and real-time information on the battlefield and the desire for modern communication systems are anticipated to drive considerable growth in the worldwide tactical data connection market in the coming years.



The Global Tactical Data Link Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 9.7 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 6.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), by Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare, Radio Communications), by Component (Product, Software Solution), by Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency), by Data Link Type (Link 11, Link 16, Link 22, Other Data Link Types), by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), by Military Standard (MIL STD 6011, MIL STD 6016, MIL STD 6017, MIL STD 6020, MIL STD 3011), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Tactical Data Link Market was valued USD 6.4 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 9.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Tactical Data Link industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The rise in Airspace Modernization Programs

To improve safety and reduce aircraft delays, North American and European nations prioritize modernizing and redesigning their airspace. Airspace modernization, which entails the installation of new technologies and components to communicate effectively with air traffic managers, perform multidimensional aircraft tracking, and improve navigation by producing an image of the forward external scene topography, has a number of advantages, including better routing decisions, improved pilot communications, and increased efficiency. When effectively implemented, these airspace modernization schemes provide fuel savings, improved air quality, and decreased carbon emissions. New communication antennas are being designed as part of aerospace modernization efforts to improve aircraft connectivity. For instance, ThinKom Solutions, which provides flexible installation choices for special-purpose airplanes, built a new communication antenna in March 2021. A new version of the company's Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) antenna has been created for use in military and government Beyond-Line-of-Sight (BLoS) applications.

Growing Demand for Enhanced Interoperability

The Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) design is integral to electrical components and systems. The development of advanced system solutions is accelerating in response to the increased demand for enhanced interoperability across armed forces and coalition partners. The interoperability allows the system or arm forces to work together in a particular situation and improve communication security. As a result of the growing demand for secure communication, end users are increasingly adopting Tactical Data Link Market solutions.

On March 27, 2020, North Macedonia became a member of NATO. NATO communicates with its coalition allies through military data links 16 networks. The need for standardized Tactical Data Link Market ages is anticipated to increase during the projected period as more and more countries join NATO.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Tactical Data Link Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Tactical Data Link Market in 2021. North America is predicted to steer the Tactical Data Link Marketplace proportion due to the highest defense expenditure by the U.S. Additionally, mounting spending on developing advanced military security solutions and the presence of many hardware and software developers across the region further supports the market growth during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This surge in growth is owing to the increasing defense expenditure from China, India, South Korea, and others.

List of Prominent Players in Tactical Data Link Market:

L3harris Technologies (US)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

ViaSat (US)

Leonardo S. P. A. (Italy)

BAE Systems (UK)





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), by Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare, Radio Communications), by Component (Product, Software Solution), by Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency), by Data Link Type (Link 11, Link 16, Link 22, Other Data Link Types), by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), by Military Standard (MIL STD 6011, MIL STD 6016, MIL STD 6017, MIL STD 6020, MIL STD 3011), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January 2022, BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services was awarded a contract to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of radio communication systems valued at USD 32.3 million. The contract is projected to be completed in June 2027.

January 2022, Curtiss-Wright Corporation updated its entire Link 16 Tactical Data Link Market product line to comply with the Link 16 Cryptographic Modernization (Crypto Mod) capability mandate from the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).

January 2021, BAE Systems announced that it is in the R&D phase to develop rugged weapon data link radio to help guide hypersonic weapons to their targets.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Tactical Data Link Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Tactical Data Link Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Platform

• Ground

• Airborne

• Naval

• Unmanned Systems

• Weapons



• Application

• Command & Control

• Intelligence

• Surveillance & Reconnaissance

• Electronic Warfare

• Radio Communications



• Component

• Product

• Software Solution



• Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-High Frequency



• Data Link Type

• Link 11

• Link 16

• Link 22

• Other Data Link Types



• Point of Sale

• OEM

• Aftermarket



• Military Standard

• MIL STD 6011

• MIL STD 6016

• MIL STD 6017

• MIL STD 6020

• MIL STD 3011



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • L3harris Technologies (US)

• Honeywell International Inc (US)

• General Dynamics Corporation (US)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

• ViaSat (US)

• Leonardo S. P. A. (Italy)

• BAE Systems (UK) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

