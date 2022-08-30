$7.8 Bn Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Size Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.2% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of the digital publishing sector, which includes e-books, online newspapers, and magazines, as well as the emergence of social media, are the significant factors responsible for expanding the global market for media monitoring tools. Additional factors that are projected to propel market expansion over the forecast period include the rising number of youthful users on various social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others, as a result of the growing usage of mobile devices.



The Global Media Monitoring Tools Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 7.8 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software/ Platform, Services), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Hospitality, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Media Monitoring Tools Market was valued USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 7.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Media Monitoring Tools industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Cloud-based Solutions

The industry is growing owing to the expansion of cloud-based monitoring solutions like LexisNexis, Meltwater Cision Communications Cloud, and others. The increasing use of cloud-based monitoring solutions enables businesses to measure, monitor, and display the performance that fuels growth. For instance, In June 2020, Cision earned media services, and software launched Cision media monitoring and print content based on the cloud. More than 7 million sources worldwide, including those in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Central America, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, made the platform accessible.

With such rising development and adoption of cloud-based monitoring platforms, the key players in the market drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is also driven by expanding internet usage, a boom in digital media platforms, and the rising production of online media.

Rising Adoption of social media and Digital Platforms

The market growth is anticipated to be strengthened by the rising use of cutting-edge social media and video platforms like Awario, Agorapulse, Keyhole, and others. In addition, the leading market participants are creating sophisticated social listening and digital content platforms. For example, a sophisticated analytical tool called Instant Insights was introduced in June 2021 by ListenFirst, Inc., a provider of social media analytics products. Its features include monitoring the brand's social media performance. It uses cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to give the analysis and necessary benchmark performance utilizing natural language.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing trend of product branding on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and others will support the expansion of the global industry. According to the Media Marketing Trends Survey by ListenFirst, almost 55% of respondents want to invest in advanced social media in 2022 to increase their return on investment. Additionally, these monitoring systems assist brands in analyzing customer purchasing patterns, which is anticipated to reinforce market trends.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Media Monitoring Tools Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Media Monitoring Tools Market in 2021. North America is predicted to steer the Media Monitoring Tools Marketplace proportion due to the early adoption of advanced technologies-based software & services. Moreover, the region comprises several key players, such as Oracle Corporation, Hootsuite, Salesforce.com, Inc., and others is expected to boost the demand for media monitoring tools. These key players are developing advanced social monitoring tools in order to meet growing organizations’ demands.

List of Prominent Players in Media Monitoring Tools Market:

Boom Sonar

Buzzcapture B.V.

Coosto BV

Snap Trends Inc

You Scan

Uber metrics Technologies GmbH

Lucidya

Social Media Research Foundation

Sprinklr Inc.

Semantic Force Inc.

Talk walker

Agility PR Solutions LLC

Burrelles Luce

Cision Ltd.

Critical Mention Inc.

Cyber Alert LLC

Hootsuite Inc.

M-Brain

Meltwater

TV Eyes Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software/ Platform, Services), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Hospitality, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Media Monitoring Tools Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Media Monitoring Tools Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component



° Software/ Platform



° Services



• Enterprise Size



° Small & Medium Enterprise



° Large Enterprise



• Industry



° IT & Telecom



° Hospitality



° BFSI



° Healthcare



° Retail & E-Commerce



° Media & Entertainment



° Manufacturing



° Other Industries



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • BoomSonar



• Buzzcapture B.V.



• Coosto BV



• Snap Trends Inc



• YouScan



• Ubermetrics Technologies GmbH



• Lucidya



• Social Media Research Foundation



• Sprinklr Inc.



• SemanticForce Inc.



• Talkwalker



• Agility PR Solutions LLC



• BurrellesLuce



• Cision Ltd.



• Critical Mention Inc.



• CyberAlert LLC



• Hootsuite Inc.



• M-Brain



• Meltwater



• TVEyes Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

