WELLCORNER, LLC LAUNCHES NEW HEALTH & WELLNESS PRODUCT LINES FOR CANCER PATIENTS AT ITS NURSE SYMPOSIUM ON JUNE 15, 2022

NEW HOPE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- wellCORNER, LLC an innovative company committed to providing education and access to natural, high-quality complementary products for cancer patients at point of care is announcing new product releases. Along with Papa & Barkley's nationally available CBD Releaf product line, wellCORNER is expanding its offerings to include Lindi Skin skincare, 4CancerWellness multivitamins, Wyndmere Naturals Aromatherapy, and Blisslets Nausea Relief Bracelets through its e-commerce platform.

Lindi Skin Skincare is the first complete skincare line designed specifically for the unique needs of people with the most compromised skin

4CancerWellness offers vitamin supplements developed by medical oncologists and an oncology pharmacist

Wyndmere Naturals provides high-quality essential oils, using all-natural ingredients

Blisslets Nausea Relief Bracelets use a soft, stylish band to target the P6 acupressure point

wellCORNER is a subsidiary of Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC. In line with Cornerstone's mission to provide value to community oncology practices to help maximize the quality of patient care, the company founded wellCORNER to provide both practices and their patients access to research-based information and high-quality health and wellness products at discounted rates.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Schaedler states, "wellCORNER was created along with oncology healthcare professionals to help oncology patients learn about and select products that have been tested for quality and purity; ones that we deem worthy of a patient's time and money. These new product lines embody this mission."

John Haluschak MD, CEO & Founder at 4CancerWellness (4CW) states, "We are honored to have SafeVite selected through the vetting of the wellCORNER team. We believe our missions align and are excited to work together to support cancer patients and their caregivers. The oncology professionals at 4CW are passionate about helping people with cancer feel better and do better."

wellCORNER's new product lines were announced publicly at Cornerstone's first-ever Nurse Symposium held on June 15, 2022. Over 75 community oncology HCPs joined Cornerstone for the meeting which focused on issues particularly relevant to community oncology nurses. Additional details and symposium video can be found on https://www.cornerstoneoncology.com/events/.

wellCORNER is available to a wide network of community oncology practices. If you're interested in incorporating wellCORNER into your private oncology practice, please visit www.wellcorner.com.

Patients and caregivers can join the wellCORNER Community to receive offers and discounts, provide feedback on products, and track wellness by visiting www.wellcorner.com.

ABOUT wellCORNER: wellCORNER's mission is to provide cancer patients access to scientifically reviewed information about products that complement their care. Products and education are medically reviewed and curated specifically for patients by wellCORNER's medical oncology advisory panel.

Website: http://www.wellcorner.com

ABOUT Cornerstone Specialty Network: Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC is the leading provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of community oncology practices. Founded in 2016, Cornerstone Specialty Network's mission is to provide value to community oncology practices to help maximize the quality of patient care. Through network aggregation, Cornerstone Specialty Network delivers value-added opportunities that support independence and long-term sustainability for community oncology practices.

Website: http://www.cornerstoneoncology.com

ABOUT LINDI SKIN - Lindi Skin is the first complete skincare line designed specifically for the unique needs of people with the most compromised skin. Lindi Skin combines state-of-the-art technology with innovative, natural ingredients to formulate superior products.

Website: https://lindiskin.com/

ABOUT 4CANCERWELLNESS - 4CancerWellness is committed to being the trusted option for wellness products and services specifically for people with a cancer diagnosis, their significant others, and healthcare providers.

Website: https://www.4cancerwellness.com/

ABOUT WYNDMERE NATURALS - Wyndmere Naturals, Inc., has been a trusted source of high-quality essential oils and all-natural aromatherapy products since 1995. They are a woman-owned business located in New Hope, Minnesota. While their core products are pure essential oils, they also offer a full line of products that include bath salts, lotions, jewelry, hydrosols, body mists, air mists, roll-ons, massage oils, and more.

Website: https://wyndmerenaturals.com

ABOUT BLISSLETS - Blisslets delivers soothing pressure to the P6 point by means of a specially designed bead embedded in a comfortable elastic, with attractive designs.

Website: https://blisslets.com/

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY -Papa & Barkley™ is the leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. It creates natural products that unlock the wellness potential of the cannabis plant. All the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole plant full-spectrum infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Website: http://www.papaandbarkleycbd.com

