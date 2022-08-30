HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announces 2022 Pitchfest Participants

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is pleased to announce the participants of its 2022 Pitchfest. The popular startup competition will take place during the upcoming HR Technology Conference, happening September 13 – 16, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

This year, 33 companies will compete during the three preliminary rounds, each with five minutes to present and two to three minutes to answer questions from the judges. Based on a combination of votes from the audience and the judges, the total score earned by each company in the preliminary rounds will determine which six advance to the finals.

On Thursday, September 15, at 10 a.m. PT, the Pitchfest final will name one winner to receive the grand prize of $25,000 and exhibit space at the 2023 HR Technology Conference. A second-place winner will get $5,000. Prize money for the winners will be donated by Randstad Innovation Fund, Randstad’s strategic corporate venture fund.

Listed in alphabetical order, these are the companies selected to participate in the 2022 Pitchfest:

AtlasJobs Dalia EasyLlama Educe Software Extraview Findem Finwello Inc. Gift Better Co. Illoominus Software, Inc Inclusively ishield.ai JobSync Largely Lumina Manager360 ModernLoop PivotCX Pointr Praisidio Probotalent, LLC Pulse - Automatic Status Ramped ReturnSafe Rise SmartRank Soundbite Inc. SPOTLYFE Sunny Day Fund TaTiO TeamSense ThinkSight Translator, Inc. uMap™



Rebecca McKenna, Vice President of Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “We created Pitchfest to recognize innovative products and services from emerging HR tech startups. The competition’s popularity continues to grow, becoming one of the most sought-after awards in the space. As a result, we saw an overwhelming number of entries this year, which we narrowed down to just 33. We look forward to seeing what these companies have to offer.”

This year’s HR Tech Conference will also feature more than 120 sessions and over 400 exhibitors, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about and experience the latest in HR tech first-hand. Pitchfest attendance is included with a Premium Pass to the conference. To register, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

