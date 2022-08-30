Sernova to Participate in Live Investor Event Hosted by Leede Jones Gable, Inc.

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in regenerative medicine cell therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO of Sernova Corp, will participate in a fireside chat discussion moderated by Dr. Douglas Loe, Analyst - Healthcare & Biotechnology & Managing Director at Leede Jones Gable, Inc. Following the discussion, investors will have the opportunity to submit questions for Sernova management during the live webcast by registering for the event as described in the links below.



Date: Thursday September 08, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM ET Registration Link: https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MjAyNg==

Further details are available on the Sernova website at:

https://www.sernova.com/investor/?disclaimer=1#Events

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders including hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell-Pouch System™, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, the Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has already shown it can potentially provide a ‘functional cure’ to people with type 1 diabetes in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to cloak the therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic immunosuppressives. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC-based (induced pluripotent stem cells) beta cell replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova is also gearing up to be in the clinic in two additional programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System – an implantable cell therapy for benign thyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex-vivo lentiviral factor 8 gene therapy for hemophilia A.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Corporate: Investors: Media: Christopher Barnes

VP, Investor Relations

Sernova Corp.

christopher.barnes@sernova.com

Tel: 519-902-7923

www.sernova.com Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: 212-915-2577 Elizabeth Miller, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

emiller@lifescicomms.com

Tel: 646-791-9705







