Anyword Copywriting Software Offers 'Secret Weapon' to Optimize Landing Pages

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyword, the data-driven AI copywriting platform, has announced its new and improved Website Targeted Messaging feature, which analyzes the assets on a user's landing page to optimize copy, generate new copy and maximize conversions.

Founded in 2013, Anyword uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a marketing copy generator tool. The platform leverages multiple databases and analytics from $250 million in actual advertising spots to generate text guaranteed to resonate with both specific use cases and audiences.

Anyword's Website Targeted Messaging optimizes a website's landing page to increase conversions and sales. It takes existing assets from the business's website and applies Anyword's data to generate compelling copy to use on the landing page. Users can preview and edit the copy and see Anyword's Predictive Performance score to select the best options.

From there, the user can select the preferred versions of the copy, set how frequently each will appear on the campaign website, and set what action constitutes a conversion, such as clicking a destination URL or a "call to action" button, and set it on the website. If an ad has many variations of copy per the search keywords but all lead to a single copy landing page, WTM creates the consistency to show the audience copy that matches what they saw in the ad.

Once the campaign is active, Anyword also generates analytics on how each variation is affecting conversion rates, providing valuable, real-time insights for the professional marketer.

"Anyword understands how difficult it can be to bring in potential customers to your site and pique their interest enough to stick around," said Yaniv Makover, co-founder and CEO of Anyword.

"Our upgraded Website Targeted Messaging helps develop variations of the best possible copy, shows those variations to your website visitors, learns what works best and continually improves that copy to turn visitors into customers." Website Targeted Messaging is available for Anyword Convert customers.

To learn more about how Anyword brings powerful, engaging, and tailored copy to life, visit anyword.com.

About Anyword

Anyword, formerly known as Keywee, uses AI and natural language processing to develop effective, performance-driven marketing language so that marketers communicate to consumers using text that yields the highest-level results and meets conversion goals. Anyword's AI-generated text is coupled with an intuitive scoring system that ranks text, predicting results so that marketers can measure performance prior to launching a campaign and avoid costly and time-consuming A/B tests.

With predictive performance, marketers know, in advance, how well text will perform with each audience base. Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2013, and in its most recent Series B funding round, secured $21 million led by Innovation Endeavors. To learn more about Anyword, please visit anyword.com.



