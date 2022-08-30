ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results Highlighted by Revenue Growth of 90% and All-Time Record Margins

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0A) is pleased to announce its record Q2 2022 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, highlighted by revenue growth of 90% (to approximately $2.5M) coupled with all-time record gross margins of over 23%. It is important to note that this was our highest Q2 revenue in the history of the Company. Also, the back half of our year is when the Company always generates the lion’s share of its revenue, and we anticipate this trend to continue from years past.



Overview

In Q2 2022, the Company continued its expansion into new geographic areas and achieved our third largest quarter of revenue ever, which was driven by revenue growth of 90% to approximately $2.5 million (up from $1.3 million in Q2 2021). Our gross margins continue its strong trend and hit an all-time high this quarter which were 23.4% (compared to 12.7% in Q2 2021).

Our solid revenue growth and continued strong margins are, in large measure, driven by our expansion into the United States, which is the world’s largest consumer market.

"The actions we have undertaken to grow our revenue, increase our gross margins and diversify our customer base have placed the Company in a better position to deliver value to our customers," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. "Given the current difficult macroeconomic market, I am pleased with the trends and the progress we have made during the difficult economic and stock market conditions. I plan on spending the remainder of the year working to benefit from economies of scale from our most recently completed acquisition in June 2022, as well as working to acquire new organic business. We will also endeavor to tell our story of our operational success throughout the investment community as this is a great story."

"While we continue to grow, we recognize that we still have more work to do, and will continue to take actions to strengthen our core business," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. “I believe we are poised for an amazing second half of the year to finish 2022 as our strongest year yet, despite certain headwinds that we and many companies face in a volatile market.”

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:

June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 - Financial Highlights:

Record revenue in Q2 2022 and growth of 90% to $2,505,663 (up from $1,321,554 in Q2 2021). This represents the Company’s third largest revenue quarter since inception (Q4 2021 of $3.2M was the largest revenue quarter ever).





Record margins in Q2 2022 of 23.4% (up from 12.7% in Q2 2021).





Cash of $166,471 at June 30, 2022 compared to $551,961 at December 31, 2021, and vehicles and right-of-use assets of $903,219 compared to $652,353 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash was largely attributable to continued expansion efforts.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s net loss increased to $1,438,648 (compared to $454,722 in Q2 2021). The loss for the period was greater than the comparative period because the Company amortized the customer contracts acquired in our two most recent acquisitions, which was a $631,119 amortization (non-cash) expense. We also had increased costs due to US organic expansion for a new site launched during the quarter, as well as increased costs related to labor and fuel prices.





Net cash flows used in operating activities decreased to $678K in Q2 2022 from $1.25M in Q2 2021.



Q2 2022 Highlights:

On June 16, 2022, the Company announced an agreement to begin operating an additional FedEx Ground site in the Utah area. This business expansion is an entirely new site and new city, and unrelated to our previously announced acquisition. Importantly, this expansion has been organically developed and did not involve the issuance of stock or cash to acquire this site.





On June 1, 2022, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Delta Express Delivery, Inc. whereby the Company acquired a customer contract between Delta and FedEx Ground making ParcelPal an independent service provider for FedEx. In addition to the FedEx Contract the Company also acquired 12 delivery vehicles from Delta Express.



Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2022, a few notable events occurred, including:

Brock Vandrick replaced Alex Nuttall on the board of directors. Mr. Vandrick is the Senior Vice President at Wellington Dupont Public Affairs and has served in several senior roles at each level of Canadian government over the last 13 years. Most recently, he was the Chief of Staff to Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources. Prior to that, he served as the Director of Stakeholder Relations to the Premier of Ontario. Federally, he was an advisor to Canada's Minister of International Trade.





In August 2022, the Company also completed a $400K USD non-dilutive financing with ACH Capital West, LLC. The agreement provides for a 10 month interest bearing note with the total repayment due in the amount of $568K USD. Proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital purposes, as well as to cover certain expansion capital costs and expenses.



Outlook

The Company's strategic priorities for the remainder of fiscal 2022 include:

Continued improvement in operating performance, and diversification of our customer base.





Building an exceptional and world-class brand with a focus on signing quality partners.





Using data, technology, and inbound selling to ramp up sales and revenue generation.





Continued expansion into large markets in Canada and the United States markets, including with new higher margin customer contracts.



The Company's complete quarterly financial results are available in its unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each of which have been filed with Canadian and United States securities regulatory agencies, and can be found respectively at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

