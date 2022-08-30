PolyPid Announces Presentation at the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium

Efficacy Data of D-PLEX 100 in reduction of Surgical Site Infection in Surgical Trauma Injuries will be Presented During a Podium Presentation



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Phase 2 clinical data and animal study data for D-PLEX 100 in surgical trauma injuries will be highlighted in a podium presentation at the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) being held on September 12-15, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, Florida.

The 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium:

Title: D-PLEX 100 , a doxycycline releasing antimicrobial product for surgical site wounds, reduces surgical site infection rates and drug resistant-bacteria in surgical trauma injuries. Presenter: Noam Emanuel, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, PolyPid. Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

The abstract will be available on www.polypid.com/publications/ following the presentation.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

COO – US

908-858-5995

IR@Polypid.com

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

551-444-0784

Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com