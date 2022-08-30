It Works! Releases Super Greens+ Daily Nutritional Blend

PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for its innovative nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty product lines, Florida-based It Works! has officially released its Super Greens+ daily nutritional blend. Loaded with superfoods, vitamins, and minerals, the prebiotic and probiotic blend helps support gut health and a healthy microbiome through its next-generation formulation.†

As an excellent source of antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, & E and selenium, Super Green. The blend may support beneficial gut bacteria, contains properties that may help fight oxidative stress, and is supportive of balanced pH, clean digestion, healthy metabolism, and immune function.†

It Works! Super Greens+ comes in two different flavors: Superberry and Cocoa Dream. In addition to the standard 300-gram package, both flavors come in an on-the-go package size, which includes 15 single-serve packets individually containing 10 grams of the blend that has no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners.

Super Greens+ has no added sugar, no genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and is 100% soy-free, making it perfect for vegan, low-carb, keto, and intermittent fasting diets. The blend can be mixed with 8 fl. oz. of water, juice, or any other drink of choice.

"The effective and versatile nature of the product is what truly separates it from competing blends available on the market today," said It Works! Chief Sales Officer Meredith Tieszen. "Super Greens+ is packed with superfoods and vitamins, is free from added sugar and other artificial substances, and is perfect for virtually any modern diet."

For more information and a complete list of ingredients, please visit the Super Greens+ product page.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About It Works!

It Works!, a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations with celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded on values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

Visit www.ItWorks.com for additional information.

Follow It Works! on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment