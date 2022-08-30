Global Automotive Software Markets, Forecasts, & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application, By Software Layer, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive software market is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in efforts by automotive market players to improve fuel efficiency, comfort, and convenience while driving an automobile and the growing popularity of connected cars among consumers drive the demand for the global automotive software market.

Also, the high-end investments by market players for technological advancements and the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in automobiles are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



Passenger car segment is expected to capture the highest market growth in the forecast period. Increased preference for private vehicle ownership and the availability of novel models of passenger cars in the market is driving the market growth.



The major players operating in the global automotive software market are Robert Bosch GMBH, Intel Corporation, Wind River System, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Industry Software Inc., Aptiv Plc, KPIT Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics, among others.

