Global Directors And Officers (D&O) Insurance Market to Generate USD 53.76 Billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global directors and officers (D&O) insurance market generated USD 21.70 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 53.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics in terms of drivers and opportunities along with outlining a competitive scenario. Moreover, the report offers a detailed analysis of segments & sub-segments along with regional landscape.

Covering a detailed analysis in 227 pages, accompanied by 123 tables and 93 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for leading market players and investors to devise strategies for achieving sustainable growth and raising the directors and officers (D&O) insurance market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 21.70 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 53.76 Billion CAGR 11.7% No. of Pages 227 Tables 123 Figures 93 Segments covered Coverage, End User, and Region. Drivers D&O policies comply with different legal necessities and protect the companies from financial crisis Opportunities Protection against personal liabilities of directors and officers and lawsuits by employees, suppliers, competitors, or general public

The report provides a detailed market dynamics in terms of driving forces, restraints, and opportunities of the global D&O insurance market. D&O policies comply with different legal necessities and protect the companies from financial crisis in times such as an investigation due to irregularities in accounting, frauds, and misuse of organizational funds. This benefit increases the adoption and drives the growth of the market. However, D&O policies do not cover any expenses occurring due to criminal activities, intentional wrongdoings, and punitive damages. This factor restrains the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that enable leading players and startups raise their directors and officers (D&O) insurance market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Owing to protection against personal liabilities of directors and officers and lawsuits by employees, suppliers, competitors, or general public, the adoption of directors and officers insurance is increasing. This factor is projected to create many growth avenues in the coming years.”

The report offers a detailed analysis of the major segments and their sub-segments of the global directors and officers (D&O) insurance market. Major segments analyzed in the research include coverage, end user, and region. Based on coverage, the report further classifies the market into employment practice litigations, customer suits, accounting irregularities, regulatory investigations, and other stakeholder claims. On the basis of end user, the report further segments the market into private organizations, public organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Based on region, the research further classifies the global directors and officers insurance market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of D&O insurance in various business verticals, rise in adoption by well-established companies, and the presence key service providers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected register the largest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in expansion of multinational insurance organizations and untapped market opportunities.

The report analyzes each segment and sub-segment based on regions and their respective countries with the help of tabular and graphical formats. These insights are helpful for gaining competitive advantage in the directors and officers (D&O) insurance industry.

The research provides an extensive competitive scenario by analyzing the leading market players of the directors and officers (D&O) insurance market. The major players analyzed in the report include Tata AIG Insurance, Willis Towers Watson, AXA XL Insurance, Chubb Limited, Allied World Assurance, ICI Mutual Insurance Company, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, AXIS Capital, and Zurich Insurance Group. The report mentions strategic developments, product portfolio, primary competitors, and business performance of these players.

