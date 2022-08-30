Ulcerative Colitis Market Research Report 2022: Forecasts, Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027 - Major Players are AbbVie, Pfizer, & Janssen Biotech

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulcerative Colitis Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ulcerative colitis epidemiology provides insights into the historical and current patient pools and forecasted trends for eight (8MM) major countries.

The ulcerative colitis segment covers the historical and forecasted epidemiology data in the US, EU5 (including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), China, and Japan from 2021-2027. The Ulcerative colitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the disease scenario in 8MM.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the drugs available for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The report covers a detailed drug description including drug name, sponsor name, route of administration, molecule type, mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and Ulcerative colitis (Ulcerative colitis) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, designations, and other product-related details.

According to estimates, the diagnosed incident cases of inflammatory bowel disease were high in the United States, followed by China and the UK in 2020. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis is driving the growth of the ulcerative colitis drug market. According to the estimates, one million people were affected by inflammatory bowel disease in the US in 2019.

MARKET DRIVERS

Launch of New Therapies: The USFDA approved small molecules such as Jyseleca (Filgotinib) and Rinvoq (Upadacitinib) in 2022 to treat moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The launch of approved small molecules and further uptake in biological therapies will lead to significant growth in the ulcerative colitis therapeutics market.

Increasing Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis: The market studied has been witnessing considerable growth, which is attributed to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease worldwide. According to the estimates, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease patients was 910,000 in the United States in 2018.

MARKET TRENDS

High Investment in R&D Activities: Major players in the market are developing products and spending significantly on research and development, along with major acquisitions and collaborations to achieve a competitive edge over their counterparts. High investments in R&D capabilities and infrastructure by the industry and governments are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Presence of Major Players: Companies such as AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) are among the major players in the global ulcerative colitis treatment market. These players are focused on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolio.

These companies have adopted strategies such as collaborations & acquisitions, expansion of geographical footprint, investments in research & development, and manufacture of novel drugs to compete in the global ulcerative colitis treatment market. The other prominent players operating in the global ulcerative colitis market include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Galapogos, and Seres Therapeutics.



SEGMENTATION

Drug Class: Among the drug class, TNF-Alpha inhibitors are expected to account for a significant share of the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market. However, the other class of drugs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved small molecules such as Jyseleca (filgotinib) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) are expected to drive the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Gender type: Among the gender type, Men were expected to account for a significant share of the global ulcerative colitis market. This is due to men being more likely affected than women.



Disease type: Among the Disease type, Total colitis is expected to account for significant ulcerative colitis market share. However, Proctitis is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The portfolio contains a total of 106+ assets in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for ulcerative colitis are in the Phase II stage.

GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS

The US dominates the ulcerative colitis market due to the rise in healthcare affordability in the US, the rise in knowledge and awareness amongst the people, and the technological advancement in this region.

However, the UK is expected to grow at a faster rate with a high CAGR in the ulcerative colitis drug market due to a rise in access and quality of healthcare, an increase in awareness about disease management, and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. The trend of biosimilars in emerging markets, such as China and Japan, could potentially alter the therapeutic landscape in this region.

ULCERATIVE COLITIS THERAPEUTICS: CLINICAL TRIALS SCENARIO

The clinical trial portfolio contains 155+ trials in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for inflammatory bowel disease are in Phase II, with three drugs in the NDA/BLA stage.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for ulcerative colitis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 84% of trials in Phase I-II and only 16% in Phase III-IV. The US has a substantial lead in the number of ulcerative colitis clinical trials globally.



COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

The Ulcerative Colitis market is dominated by companies offering generic drugs and selective pharma/biotech companies offering patented/commercial drugs for treating UC. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the TNF-Alpha agent Humira (Adalimumab) for treating ulcerative colitis in 2012. This marked the arrival of biologics in this treatment landscape.

Following this, the FDA approved Jyseleca (filgotinib) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in 2022 and Zeposia (ozanimod) in 2021 for the treatment of UC. Although generic products continue to capture significant market share, the arrival of biologics and other targeted therapies indicates a paradigm shift in this therapeutic space through the forecast period.

The inflammatory bowel disease therapeutics portfolio contains a total of 106+ assets in various development phases. Some late-stage emerging inflammatory bowel disease Therapeutics include AJM-300, ontamalimab, CT-P13 SC, SHR-0302, mirikizumab, and others. Launching these novel emerging drugs will shift the inflammatory bowel disease treatment paradigm shortly.

With more than 106 molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the market with novel mechanisms of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating ulcerative colitis. Key vendors are likely to face stiff competition from emerging players whose drugs are in various stages of development for UC.

Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

EA Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

InDex

Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd.

CellTrion

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative Colitis - An Overview

Chapter 2: Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology & Overview

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Incidence & Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis

8Mm: Comparative Analysis of Incidence & Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Incidence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Disease Type

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Incidence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Severity Type

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Incidence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Gender & Age Group

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Disease Type

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Severity Type

8Mm: Historic & Projected Volume of Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis Cases by Gender & Age Group

Chapter 3: Ulcerative Colitis Market Size & Overview

8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue of Ulcerative Colitis

8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue of Ulcerative Colitis Snapshot

8Mm: Major Approved Drugs in Ulcerative Colitis

8Mm: Historic & Projected Revenue Segmentation by Gender Type, Disease Type & Drug Class

Chapter 4: Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Drugs Overview

Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Drugs - An Overview

Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Drugs - Summary

Chapter 5: Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Drugs Overview

Disease Type

Development Phase

Route of Administration

Mechanism of Action

Molecule Type

Geography Type

Chapter 6: Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Trials Overview

Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Trials Overview Snapshot

Recruitment Status

Product Type

Route of Administration

Molecule Type

Geography Type

Chapter 7: Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics

Chapter 8: Ulcerative Colitis Competitive Landscape

Ulcerative Colitis Competitive Landscape - Marketed Drugs

Key Company Profiles

Competitive Scenario of Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market

Key Company Snapshot

Ulcerative Colitis Competitive Landscape - Pipeline Drugs

Key Emerging Company Profiles

Key Company Snapshot

Chapter 9: Ulcerative Colitis Miscellaneous

Key Tentative Drug Approvals Timeline

Key Regulatory Designations

Key Milestones

Deals & Collaborations

Inactive/Discontinued/Dormant Products

Chapter 10: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ghcgt