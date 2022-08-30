Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation begins bus electrification with Enviro500EV order from NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today announced that it has taken a second order for its new Enviro500EV electric double deck bus, this time from Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation. The zero-emission bus is scheduled for delivery in 2023.



Government-owned MTR Corporation provides Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway urban rail system including a network of feeder bus services, for which it operates a fleet of 169 buses, most of them supplied by Alexander Dennis from its Enviro200, Enviro400, and Enviro500 vehicle ranges.

As Hong Kong begins the transition to zero-emission bus services, MTR Corporation’s first electric bus order is for Alexander Dennis’s new Enviro500EV three-axle zero-emission double deck bus, which the manufacturer is developing in-house using its own chassis with components from leading industry suppliers. The Enviro500EV can carry up to 130 passengers in high-capacity configuration for Hong Kong’s busy services.

“With the next generation of electric bus technology, fully integrated by our own engineers, we are now in a position to deliver a zero-emission solution for Hong Kong’s world class transport system,” said Andy Boulton, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Alexander Dennis. “The Enviro500EV will showcase MTR Corporation’s landmark investment in cleaner transport.”

MTR Corporation’s first zero-emission bus is scheduled for delivery in 2023. It is the second order from Hong Kong for the Enviro500EV, following KMB’s procurement of ten vehicles of the type that will also be rolled out next year.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website at alexander-dennis.com/media/news.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

