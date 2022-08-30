Arbutus Biopharma Announces Issuance of a New Key U.S. Patent Related to AB-729

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,427,823, which provides composition of matter patent protection for Arbutus’ AB-729 RNAi therapeutic product. The patent is expected to provide Arbutus with exclusivity for AB-729 out to at least April 2038.



“We are pleased to be granted this key patent by the USPTO which expands our intellectual property estate and adds a level of protection for a fundamental asset of our chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) portfolio,” said William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus Biopharma. “AB-729 is our lead clinical-stage asset that we believe is capable of being a cornerstone agent in the treatment regimen to provide a functional cure for patients with cHBV.”

AB-729 is currently in multiple Phase 2a clinical trials. Clinical data generated thus far has shown single- and multi-doses of AB-729 to be generally safe and well-tolerated while providing meaningful reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen and hepatitis B DNA, and evidence of immune re-awakening. Furthermore, AB-729 has shown achievement of virologic control in five cHBV patients after discontinuing treatment with AB-729 and nucleos(t)ide analog (NA)-therapy.

About AB-729

AB-729 is an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all HBV viral proteins and antigens, including hepatitis B surface antigen, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient’s immune system to respond to the virus. AB-729 targets hepatocytes using Arbutus’ novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology that enables subcutaneous delivery.

About HBV

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV can cause chronic infection which leads to a higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. Chronic HBV infection represents a significant unmet medical need. The World Health Organization estimates that over 290 million people worldwide suffer from chronic HBV infection, while other estimates indicate that approximately 2.4 million people in the United States suffer from chronic HBV infection. Approximately 820,000 people die every year from complications related to chronic HBV infection despite the availability of effective vaccines and current treatment options.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral capsid inhibitor, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

