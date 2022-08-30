Draganfly to Unveil Three New Cutting Edge Drone Products at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas

Attendees can learn more about Draganfly’s new Heavy Lift Drone, Commander 3XL Drone and the company’s new Long Range LiDAR System at booth 238

Los Angeles, CA., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce our involvement in the Commercial UAV Expo, the leading international trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial unmanned aircraft systems.

Draganfly will unveil three new cutting-edge North American-made drone technologies at CUAV , booth #238 from September 6-8, 2022, at Caesars Forum, in Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view Draganfly’s new Heavy Lift and Commander 3XL Drone , as well as learn about the new best-in-class Long Range LiDAR System . The company will showcase how its data collection and drone delivery capabilities continue to innovate and revolutionize the way industry leaders do business.

Cameron Chell, President and CEO, will participate in the Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today panel Sept 7, 4:30pm - 5:30pm PT.

“We are excited to reveal to the public our three new Draganfly products at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “This is a fantastic chance to connect with industry professionals and showcase the innovative technology that the Draganfly team has been developing.”

Contact us to learn more about our product line, start a conversation with our sales team and sign up for our new product demo today: www.draganfly.com .

Book an appointment with the Draganfly Team by sending an email to info@draganfly.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

