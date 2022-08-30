CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Anticipated to Reach a high of US$ 8153.1 million by the year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CNG and LPG vehicles market is expected to showcase rather slow-paced growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 with a stagnant CAGR of 4.5%. Presently, the market has been evaluated at US$ 5243.3 million in 2022. The global valuation of the CNG and LPG vehicles market is projected at US$ 8153.1 million by the year 2032.



The historical valuation of the CNG and LPG vehicles market propelled at a CAGR of 3.1%, estimated by the experts of Future Market Insights. The surging adoption of CNG and LPG vehicles has increased in recent years attributed to their low operating cost as compared to petroleum vehicles.

According to the FMI analysis, this report showcases insights into the prevailing factors boosting market demand. Furthermore, some aspects are expected to curb the market growth throughout the market growth. You can get an in-depth analysis regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats (DROTs) stirring the market across the assessment period.

Key Takeaways

The rising awareness about clean energy vehicles and the potential of CNG and LPG vehicles to replace conventional vehicles is considered one of the major factors responsible for the increase in the adoption of CNG and LPG vehicles across the globe.

In the long run, CNG and LPG vehicles are anticipated to be economically productive which is expected to serve as a value for money to the customers, resulting in boosting the adoption. Owing to these factors, the CNG and LPG vehicles market is likely to fuel during the forecast period.

The constantly changing preferences of consumers and advancements in the dynamic market scenario are some of the influential factors prevailing growth in the CNG and LPG vehicles market.

The level of demand for CNG and LPG vehicles is elevating with each passing day owing to the demand for hybrid vehicles in the global market. The shifting consumer demands toward convenient and cost-efficient alternatives are unlocking the doorway to various opportunities that would further expand the market.

The CNG and LPG vehicles comparatively have low operational costs to petroleum vehicles. In addition to that, increasing consumer awareness about replacing conventional energy sources with eco-friendly fuels is expected to drive market growth.

Surging government initiatives in ample countries around the world are taking strong initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. Resulting in a significant rise in different types of low-emission fuel vehicles including LPG and CNG vehicles are noticed all over the world.

Technological advancements and anticipated to maximize the efficiency of CNG and LPG vehicles, contributing to accelerating growth in the market.





Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for CNG and LPG vehicles market is highly intense. The market is witnessing the existence of several market players with modern approaches. The leading market players are executing different strategic moves to maintain their leading position. Strengthening distribution channels and expanding product portfolios are some of the key strategies utilized by players in the global CNG LPG vehicle market.

More Insights into the CNG and LPG Vehicles Market

The North American region is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities in the global CNG and LPG vehicles market with a significant share of 20.8% of the total market. The major contribution to the expansion of the market is due to favorable government initiatives in the region to subsidize and incentivize LPG as a measure to check the pollution generated by traditional fuels.

Owing to the low groundwork in North American regions is further contributing to the market expansion of the region for CNG and LPG vehicles.

The European region is expected to dominate the global CNG and LPG vehicles market with a significant share of 26.9% of the total market during the estimation period from 2022-2032. The rising demand for clean fuel and surge in population in European countries is expected to propel at a rapid pace.

The presence of the leading market players in this region is a key factor behind exercising dominance in the global market of CNG and LPG vehicles.

Key Segments in the CNG and LPG Vehicles Market

By Fuel Type:

CNG

LPG

By Vehicles Types:

Passenger

Light commercial

Medium commercial

Heavy commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

