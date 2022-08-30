Finnish Swedish English

30 August 2022 at 2.45 p.m.

Aktia raises its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 1 September 2022

Aktia Bank raises its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.40 per cent to 0.50 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 September 2022. The change is due to higher market rates.

