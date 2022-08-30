Experts Reveal the Materials That Pair Best With Bluestone

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluestone pavers are an extremely popular choice for Australian renovations and landscaping projects. Their versatility and durability make them suitable for a range of different settings: bathrooms, kitchens, pools, driveways, al fresco entertainment areas, front porches and more. To get the most out of bluestone, tile expert Edwards Slate & Stone recommends choosing a complementary material to pair it with. With a variety of materials that will work well for a range of different indoor and outdoor settings, Edwards Slate & Stone reveals their favourite materials to use alongside bluestone.

According to Melbourne-based Edwards Slate & Stone, Melbourne's CBD is awash with bluestone. It was used in the construction of some of the city's oldest buildings - Old Melbourne Gaol, Town Hall, St. Paul's Cathedral, to name a few - as well as its curbs and footpaths. Its non-slip properties are suited to Melbourne's rainy winters and its durability is perfect for high-density areas with lots of foot traffic. To this day, many Melbourne homeowners prefer this material for their renovations or landscaping jobs.

For a gorgeous, natural contrast, Edwards Slate & Stone suggests complementing bluestone with exposed bricks. This gives a space a soft, earthy feel and is especially stunning when used on porches and walkways. For a more rugged look, homeowners can opt for concrete pavers alongside their bluestone tiles; this combination offers a more practical, durable setting, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining or barbecue areas, driveways or any other high-traffic spaces. Edwards Slate & Stone explains that wood also pairs beautifully with bluestone, highlighting its raw beauty and creating a breathtaking contrast, particularly in bathrooms and kitchens.

There is a range of ways bluestone can be used and styled to create the home or garden of any homeowner's dreams, without compromising on quality or durability. For more information about bluestone and how it can be utilised, contact Edwards Slate & Stone. For more information, call us now on 03 9544 9544.

